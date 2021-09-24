Three new off-leash dog areas proposed for Vancouver parks

With dog ownership growing in Vancouver, there is an increasing need for more dog-friendly amenities, especially in under-served areas. There is an aim to provide off-leash areas within a 15-minute walk for most residents.

The Vancouver Park Board is currently engaging in public consultation on three new dog off-leash areas, including two new additional locations and the renovation and expansion of one existing location.

A new dog off-leash area is proposed for the open field at Granville Park, located at the southeast corner of the intersection of West 14th Avenue and Pine Street — next to Granville Park Lawn Bowls Club, and Vancouver Lawn Tennis & Badminton Club. This would serve residents in the Fairview and Kitsilano neighbourhoods.

Another existing open field eyed for a new dog off-leash area is Heather Park, located at the southeast corner of the intersection of West 18th Avenue and Willow Street, in the South Cambie neighbourhood.

Both new areas for dogs could potentially be designed with amenities such as agility features, seating for owners, separate areas for small dogs, and dog drinking fountains. Surfacing options include wood chips, fine-crushed gravel or sand.

Additionally, the Park Board is contemplating a renovated and expanded off-leash dog area for Emery Barnes Park in downtown Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood. The existing enclosed area for dogs, located on the northern end of the park on the Seymour Street side, is heavily used and in need of renewal.

Three rounds of public consultation will be held for each dog off-leash area project, including consultation for the concept and design. Park Board commissioners are anticipated to make a decision on the projects in Summer 2022.

Currently, there are 39 dog off-leash areas in Vancouver, with nine enclosed and 30 as open spaces that are shared with other users.

Earlier this year, the Park Board held a public consultation on the conceptual design of renovating and expanding Coopers’ Park on the Northeast False Creek waterfront into a purpose-built dog park with extensive amenities for both pets and owners.