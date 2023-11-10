Vancouver's axing of condo parking rules in some areas stirs debate

There’s a major debate breaking out online as Vancouver City Council prepares to decide on the future of condo parking requirements in two busy residential neighbourhoods.

Currently, new developments in the West End and the Broadway Plan area have to meet a minimum vehicle parking requirement, but starting in January, that could be a thing of the past.

“Minimum off-street parking requirements in the parking bylaw have historically been in place to ensure that all the vehicles associated with each building can park on that property and do not rely on street parking. While they were removed from the Downtown area in January 2019… there are 28 residential and 35 non-residential minimum parking rates remaining in the by-law,” the report reads in part.

The City staff report, set to go before Council on November 15, says the move is to make development projects more financially attractive in an effort to add more housing supply, plus reduce construction costs that do not apply to accessible parking spots, bike, or visitor parking.

Many in the city took to social media to express their concerns about how this will impact street parking, transit, and more.

One user, artandmath, wrote that they’ve noticed that building parking always has empty spaces.

“I’ve been in a few new condos/rental building parking in downtown and Mt. Pleasant, and they were surprisingly empty like over 1/3 of spaces were clearly not being used,” they wrote in a post. Adding that they believe a lot of people buy them because they are afraid of property values.

One comment on X stated that it would make anyone with a car miserable.

This tweet makes it sound so amazing…. When in reality it will create a hellscape for anyone with a vehicle hahahaha — Seth Hagen (@sethhag) November 8, 2023

Some had thoughts on whether this would help the people of Vancouver or developers.

It won’t help get affordable housing built, but it will add more profits to developers’ pockets. Ken Sim is working hard to help his buddies make more money, while doing nothing for the rest of us. — Peter Jensen (@peterbojensen) November 9, 2023



“How does this make sense? So basically new buildings in these areas won’t have parking. Who exactly is this helping,” one person wrote online.

“We need parking lol,” Crystal Kwon wrote.

“My street is so congested with cars because they make the houses so close together, and everyone has suites and multiple adults. All the cars can’t fit into driveways. I guess if the buildings are used as investments, and many aren’t being lived in, it is fine.”

And, of course, some took a shot at Mayor Ken Sim.

“It won’t help get affordable housing built, but it will add more profits to developers’ pockets. Ken Sim is working hard to help his buddies make more money while doing nothing for the rest of us,” they wrote.

Others shared their thoughts on whether the city is catering to cyclists or drivers.

NEWS: its transit oriented — Gordon Anderson (@a14286983) November 10, 2023

What are your thoughts about the potential changes to the minimum number of parking spaces required for new residential development? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Kenneth Chan