Vancouver Academy of Music CEO explains how their new program enriches early childhood development

The Vancouver Academy of Music (VAM) is a non-profit institution that has been spreading the love of learning and musical excellence since 1969, and they’ve just partnered with the Royal Conservatory of Music to introduce a new Smart Start program for the upcoming year.

The Smart Start program is for children up to three years old and focuses on cognitive development through age-specific classes. Unlike other early childhood classes, Smart Start offers a research-based curriculum, with various levels designed to enhance skills like listening, memorization, and coordination through interactive music-based activities.

“Early music education offers significant long-term benefits,” Joseph Elworthy, president and CEO of VAM, tells Daily Hive. “It strengthens language abilities through engagement with music in multiple languages, enhancing children’s pre-reading skills, vocabulary, and phonetic awareness. These benefits contribute to a more profound understanding of musical concepts, cultural diversity, and linguistic development.”

What do Smart Start classes look like?

Different ages have different needs, and Smart Start knows exactly how to meet them.

“A typical Smart Start class is an immersive experience where parents and children actively engage in music-based learning under the guidance of expertly trained teachers,” says Elworthy.

For infants up to 12 months old, Smart Start enriches cognitive development through beat, rhythm, and listening. These classes are a perfect combination of musical awareness and parent-child bonding. For toddlers up to 24 months old, Smart Start advances to listening, memory, coordination, and spatial skills through music-based play such as walking, dancing, and simple instruments.

At age two, participants will develop motor and attention skills through rhythmic movement. They’ll also learn to develop basic musical skills, such as song recall and cue recognition. Finally, at age three, Smart Start prepares children for independent class participation through vocal development and foundational music skills, like tempo and pitch.

“This holistic approach ensures a rich, inclusive, and continuous learning journey for every child.”

What else does VAM have to offer?

Music education isn’t only for children. VAM offers an extensive array of programs, from classical to contemporary, for all ages and walks of life.

“From our early music education programs to specialized courses for teens and youth, and onto our adult classes, VAM’s comprehensive curriculum is designed to support and inspire students at every stage of life,” says Elworthy. “Our goal is to make music accessible to all and encourage everyone to experience the joy and fulfillment that comes from musical expression.”

Whether you’re trying something completely new or looking to reignite an old passion, VAM has many opportunities to collaborate, perform, and grow alongside peers in adult ensembles. Try your hand at guitar, practice theory and ear training, or join a choir — there are so many possibilities to explore!

Visit VAM online for details on the upcoming Smart Start program, and while you’re there, look into a class for yourself! After all, VAM is a learning institution where music education resonates with everyone, at every age.

“Regardless of age, experience, or familiarity, music is a common language that has the healing potential that the world so desperately needs,” says Elworthy.