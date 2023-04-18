If you’re looking to add more fresh, local, and natural foods to your weekly shop, this Lower Mainland grocery store is destined to be your new go-to.

Meridian Farm Market is a family-run grocer that’s known for its exceptional craft meats, including 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, and locally-sourced produce.

The business, which began as a small butcher shop in Port Coquitlam 30 years ago, has eight locations and farm markets throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, as well as a brand new store set to open in Abbotsford’s Seven Oaks Mall this summer.

To help you see what makes Meridian Farm Market so unique, we’re breaking down some of the local grocer’s stand-out features and services below. And, as a special bonus, readers can get $20 off their next order of $100 or more using the discount code HIVE.

Farm fresh food

Meridian Farm Market’s mission is to connect people with fresh local food. You’ll find high-quality meats, handpicked fruit, vegetables, herbs, and all kinds of farm-market goodness in-store and online.

You’ll also find a selection of plant-based proteins, deli meats, artisan cheeses, local candies, freshly baked bread, and much more.

Seamless delivery

Getting farm-fresh food straight to your door couldn’t be easier with Meridian Farm Market’s online grocery store. Delivery is available throughout Lower Mainland, prices are guaranteed to be the same as in-store, and there is no sign-up or subscription involved. Customers can also avail of a next-day delivery service, and delivery is free for all orders over $100.

What’s more, your order will arrive on your doorstep freshly packed and chilled, so there’s no need to rush home if you’re out and about.

Strong community ethos

When Meridian Farm Market first opened, it was a small, neighbourhood butcher that took pride in serving high-quality meats to a small community. As Meridian has grown, it carried these values along with it.

Beyond continuing to provide great foods, Meridian now supports its communities by hosting an annual fundraiser for the Canucks Autism Network every April in honour of Autism Acceptance Month. Additionally, Meridian frequently makes donations to local food banks and charity organizations.

Butcher Bundles

At Meridian Farm Market, you can save money on your meat by buying it in a bundle! Each bundle is assembled with fresh, high-quality meats like grass-fed beef, local pork, free-run chicken, and sustainable seafood, allowing you to save up to 20% on your favourites.

Popular bundles include the Family Favourites bundle, the Winter Grillin’ bundle, and the Chef’s Best bundle. If you can’t find a pre-assembled bundle that suits you, you can simply build your own.

Awesome weekly specials

Each week, there are new and exciting deals at Meridian Farm Market to help you save money. The store launches 3-day specials on Tuesdays, and weekly specials every Thursday. To stay up-to-date, you can subscribe to the emailing list or follow the store on social media.

Recipe sharing

Need a little meal inspiration before your next grocery shop? Meridian Farm Market shares tons of easy-to-follow recipes over on Instagram, so be sure to check them out.

Not only does this mean you can whip up delicious meals for your family, but it will also help you save money by knowing the exact ingredients you’ll need to purchase on your next visit.

Contest

Ready for a new adventure in food discovery at Meridian Farm Market? The grocer is currently running an exciting contest for customers, with an incredible prize worth approximately $700!

One lucky winner could get their hands on a portable Weber BBQ (valued at $400) and a $300 e-commerce Meridian Farm Market gift card to spend at their online shop! Just read and follow the contest instructions on the Daily Hive Instagram to enter for a chance to win.

And remember it doesn’t stop there, Daily Hive readers can get $20 off their next order of $100 or more using the code HIVE. Happy shopping!