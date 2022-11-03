Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has unveiled a unique collection of one-of-a-kind luxury hotel experiences, and Vancouver has been chosen as one of the destinations.

The Enchanted Forest will be available to book in early 2023 at the Fairmont Waterfront location. Fairmont says that the visitors will experience majestic views of downtown Vancouver and the city’s gorgeous harbour while perched atop a garden terrace.

Fairmont’s intention with the Enchanted Forest is to celebrate the area’s natural lush beauty, transforming the rooftop garden into a magical escape.

“Escape into the ‘outdoors’ and stay toasty warm below the twinkling lights, waft in the smell of cedar, sip on a cocktail and listen to the sounds of a private orchestra performance,” Fairmont said on its website.

Fairmont suggests that the term “luxurious” has lost its lustre, and the global hotel chain wants to change that with this brand-new luxury hotel experience in Vancouver and other cities. Fairmont is partnered with Accor for this experience allowing Accor members to book select experiences with reward points.

Fairmont is currently allowing users to call to be added to a waitlist to book the “extraordinary experience.”

Vancouver was chosen alongside spots in Hawaii, Banff, Mexico, Arizona, Los Angeles, Lake Louise, Seattle, and San Francisco.

“When everyone and everything in the travel space claims to be ‘luxurious’, the term

loses its genuine value as a point of exclusivity and differentiation. So we posed the

question: ‘How can we breathe life back into the luxury experience, what it truly

means to go above and beyond expectations, in the limitless ways our Fairmont guests

and ALL members deserve?'” said Jeff Doane, chief commercial officer, Accor

North and Central America, in a statement.

“With ‘Beyond LIMITS,’ we are able to redefine luxury, by challenging the norms of what is expected.”

Fairmont also says, “Look out for a surprise or two around every tree.”

Visit allbeyondlimits.com for more information.