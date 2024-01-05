NewsCrime

Oh no you didn't: Luxury BMW owner catches vandal's smash-and-dash on cam

Samantha Holomay
Samantha Holomay
Jan 5 2024, 12:28 am
Daniel Yoo

A Metro Vancouver man says he considers himself lucky to be the owner of a BMW i8 luxury model. But Daniel Yoo says his luck ran out in October 2023 when he found his car’s windshield smashed.

“I just had it parked on the side of the street,” says Yoo.

He parked his car near the area of Cooper’s Park in Richmond on October 6, and a person who has yet to be identified was caught on video throwing a large rock at the car’s windshield and side windows several times.

Here are some pictures of what the damage looked like afterward.

Daniel Yoo

Yoo even discovered the rock that could have been used to smash the window still in the passenger seat.

Daniel Yoo

He says he was dismayed after he discovered his car in the morning.

“I was really shocked,” says Yoo.

He says he immediately drove it to the auto body shop Speedy Glass, which told him the repairs would cost over $10,000.

Daniel Yoo

