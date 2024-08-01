NewsWeather

Vancouver's long weekend weather forecast will make you sweat

Amir Ali
Aug 1 2024, 12:00 pm
Vancouver's long weekend weather forecast will make you sweat
CardIrin/Shutterstock

Another long weekend is just around the corner, hopefully allowing you some rest, and the forecast calls for sweaty weather in Vancouver.

According to the seven-day forecast, temperatures will have you plugging your air conditioners back in. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like things will get too extreme for the upcoming week and long weekend. The BC Day stat holiday is this Monday, August 5, and the rain and gray skies that have stuck with us for most of the last week will be a distant memory.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), things are expected to clear up significantly beginning Thursday and for the entirety of the long weekend.

vancouver long weekend

ECCC

While the forecast lists a high of 25˚C, it doesn’t account for the humidex, and it’s still too soon to know what humidex values we’ll reach this weekend. However, if the humidex values for Thursday are any indication, temperatures could feel around five or six degrees warmer than what’s in the forecast.

For Thursday, even though the forecast says 25˚C, the humidex is 31˚C or 36˚C inland.

Despite the clouds and precipitation, Vancouver has seen a consistent stream of warm temperatures.

Are you happy with the Vancouver weather forecast for this upcoming long weekend? Or have you been enjoying the cooler weather? Let us know in the comments.

