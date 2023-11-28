Opinion: Vancouver, we just really need to talk with each other

Vancouver winters have always been a bit depressing for me. Maybe it’s the rain. Perhaps it’s the 4 pm darkness. It could also be the heart-wrenching times that so many are experiencing in our province right now or the horrendously sad world events. Whatever it is, I struggle this time of year, and I suspect I’m not alone.

So, when scrolling one night on TikTok, I saw an elderly man in English Bay talking about being lonely, and I’m ashamed to say that I scrolled right past. When I reflected on it, I consoled myself by taking some time to think about that man, and I used it as motivation to check in on a few friends who I know are also going through things.

I couldn’t shake that video. But, due to the wonders of TikTok, the For You Page brought me back to a follow-up video. And it appears that the original video resonated with a lot of Vancouverites, and many people came forward to spend some time with “Kerzie.” Obviously overwhelmed by the response, he thanked Vancouverites and said he hopes that something good comes of it for everyone who was concerned for him.

Faces of Vancouver, the account that shot and shared the video, is a brand I followed many years ago on Facebook. A local homage to the world-inspiring Humans of New York series from well over 10 years ago. And it appears that the Vancouver page has decided to put down the SLR camera, pick up a cell phone, and let the people of this city tell their own stories for themselves.

With the world seemingly pulling itself apart, we need more content like this. We need more stories of individual struggles and reminders that we — myself included — need to stand up and support each other. Be that to share a difficult-but-important-to-watch video, perform a random act of kindness, invite a new acquaintance to a gathering, or even just talk to someone new — on the SkyTrain, Seabus, or just waiting in line for coffee.

Damnit Vancouver, we just really need to talk with each other.

Too many visitors, international students, refugees, old persons, etc., share that they are lonely and struggling mentally. This needs to change. We collectively need to start talking to each other. Because if there is one thing that I have come to learn about Vancouver and BC, it is our governments are way behind on making mental health and collective happiness a priority.

As we enter the toughest time of the year for so many, I urge us all to start talking with each other. Let “K” inspire us all to end the cold and standoffish Vancouver reputation once and for all. I believe in us, Vancouver. We can do this.