In deciding where to start your home search, it’s important to not only consider what you’re purchasing but also where it’s located.

Coming soon to the corner of Quebec and East 33rd Avenue, Bailey is a new six-storey, wood frame development by StreetSide Developments that’s steps from Main Street.

Made up of condos ranging from 452 to 1,098 sq ft with a mix of styles from studios, to three-bedrooms, and flex homes (many with generous-sized balconies), Bailey has easy access to Queen Elizabeth Park, Nat Bailey Stadium, and Riley Park.

Homes at Bailey will also feature environmentally-friendly features like a VRF heating and cooling system, a green roof to help mitigate rainwater and act as insulation, residential parking stalls ready for an EV charger, and bicycle storage with 100% charging capabilities for ebikes.

To help you get acquainted with your potential new neighbourhood, here are some hidden gems you can find in Vancouver’s Little Mountain community.

Budding from owner Michael Gorenstein’s childhood love of candy and ice cream, YUM is a sweet shop and ice cream bar that serves up some of the tastiest treats in the city — featuring its own soft-serve recipe.

With over 200 varieties of candy from around the globe, it has a decadent selection of gummies, sours, chocolates, caramels, and licorice. It also works with local ice cream artisans and traditional creameries to curate the best 16 rotating flavours.

After meeting his business partner during his MBA, owner Tony Lovse started Main Street Honey Shoppe as an extension of the Honeybee Centre.

While you can find a wide range of specialty jars of honey from around the world, Main Street Honey tries to work with local suppliers whenever possible and produces its own raw honey through its Bees in the City program.

It’s not just sweet treats buzzing around this shop, it also carries a wide assortment of healthy honeybee products, from 100% pure Canadian beeswax candles to health and nutritional products like bee pollen and propolis.

A Japanese restaurant that mixes the techniques of French cuisine, Yugo’s menu is one that balances two culinary worlds perfectly.

With takeout options, its menu is full of fusion options like Foie Gras Don — fois gras with mushrooms, green onions, and ginger — and its Confit Beef Tongue served with a beet puree, sautéed Brussel sprouts, double smoked bacon, mushrooms, and pepper jus.

A family-owned and operated pizzeria, Rocky Mountain Flatbread works with local farmers and suppliers to create tasty, nutritious flatbread pizzas — it even grows its own microgreens.

With weekly deals and fresh ingredients, it throws seasonal events and hosts a Pizza Making Night every Sunday from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Opening in 2011, owner Sergio Salamonovitz and his wife Shauna have operated Trafiq Cafe in West Vancouver since 2006.

Formerly trained in pastries, Sergio pairs quality ingredients with classic techniques to handcraft delicious pastries.

Whether it’s a buttery croissant, a loaf of their homemade bread, or a slice of one of its cakes, Trafiq sources high-quality ingredients to make its creations. Its spacious cafe has a European flair, with large sliding windows at the front of the cafe.

Established in 1997, East West Market offers some of the best and most unique varieties of top-quality grocery staples and specialty items.

Sourcing produce and artisan goods from local farmers along with its international delicacies and hard-to-find items, it also has a large selection of plant-based products.

With a mission to enrich the local community, East West Market values the importance of shopping sustainably. It tries to minimize its carbon footprint and donates to charities and non-profits.

