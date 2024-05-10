Who said good food has to break the bank? An OG Vancouver restaurant is marking 30 years of serving the city delicious eats and, to celebrate, it’s launching a wallet-friendly $10 lunch menu along with some seriously awesome happy hour specials.

Located downtown at 808 Bute Street from the Bute and Robson Plaza car-free block, Jang Mo Jib is known for its authentic Korean fare, late-night service, and cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

New feature items and quick-pick $10 lunch

Its new quick-pick lunch menu is set to offer five items for just $10! And all are served with a bowl of comforting rice, side soup, and drink — with an extensive add-on menu!

Meanwhile, new seasonal feature items include a spicy marinated raw blue crab dish and the ever-popular seasonal cold buckwheat noodle soup.

New $20 lunch sets and happy hour deals

There are also some new lunch set options for just $20, where diners can choose from one of four entree items, each one as delicious as the next. This offer also includes the choice of two side dishes, plus a la carte rice — steam-pressured, cooked to order, and served right in the pot.

And if like us, you love a happy hour, you’re in for a serious treat. Currently, Jang Mo Jib is serving up XL chicken nuggets and chicken wings that make for the perfect snack while you enjoy a beer or a tasty cocktail!

The restaurant has a Korean staple cocktail menu that includes five alcoholic, like the fresh and fruity Okbodan or Korean-style whisky highball, and two non-alcoholic mocktails, ensuring there’s something for everyone to sip and savour.

“As a small startup family operation, we have always had immense admiration and respect for restaurant businesses that reach the 30-year legacy milestone,” Eli Moon, operating partner at Jang Mo Jib, tells Daily Hive. “Through continuous challenges and adversity, we are humbled to have reached legacy status and look forward to continuing to satisfy cravings and feed appetites!”

Ready to discover your new favourite dish? Head down to Jang Mo Jib and treat your taste buds (and your wallet!).

Jang Mo Jib Korean Restaurant celebrates 30 years

Hours (open late):

Sunday to Thursday: 12 pm to 2 am

Friday to Saturday: 12 pm to 4 am

Where: 808 Bute St — Vancouver