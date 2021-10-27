It’s lush, it’s coastal, it’s mountainous, and now it’s been officially recognized as one of the world’s most desirable places to travel.

Vancouver Island was named one of the top 10 regions to visit in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2022 book. The publisher releases the volume annually that ranks the planet’s must-visit countries, cities, and regions.

Vancouver Island was the only Canadian destination to crack the top 10 in any category, and the local tourism industry association is thrilled.

“We are honoured to receive such positive recognition for Vancouver Island at a time when our tourism industry is embarking on a road to recovery,” Anthony Everett, president and CEO of Tourism Vancouver Island, said in a statement. “As international visitors begin to travel again, they will look to trusted travel authorities such as Lonely Planet for direction on which destinations to choose first.”

This year’s book is pivotal because it comes as many people look to travel with a new appreciation following the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s volume places particular emphasis on sustainable travel experiences where travellers will have a positive impact.

The destinations are chosen for how topical they are and their “wow” factor, according to Tourism Vancouver Island.

“This criteria is particularly meaningful given Tourism Vancouver Island’s dedication to developing and promoting responsible and sustainable travel,” Janet Docherty, chair of Tourism Vancouver Island’s Board of Directors. “We thank the residents of Vancouver Island for contributing to making the region a special place to live and visit.”

Lonely Planet chose the Westfjords in Iceland as the number one region to visit, West Virgina in the US came in second, and Xishuangbanna, China, placed third.

Vancouver Island took ninth place in the top 10 ranking.

Here’s a complete list of the rankings:

Top 10 cities

Auckland, New Zealand Taipei, Taiwan Freiburg, Germany Atlanta, US Lagos, Nigeria Nicosia/Lefkosia,Cyprus Dublin, Ireland Merida, Mexico Florence, Italy Gyeongju, South Korea

Top 10 countries

Cook Islands Norway Mauritius Belize Slovenia Anguilla Oman Nepal Malawi Egypt

Top 10 regions