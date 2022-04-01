NewsVentureTech

Metro Vancouver internet provider experiences major service outage

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Apr 1 2022, 9:05 pm
Metro Vancouver internet provider experiences major service outage
Diyajyoti/Shutterstock

Heads up if you’re subscribed to an internet package through Novus: the Vancouver-based provider of GBs and WiFi is currently experiencing intermittent service issues.

In a statement on Twitter, Novus said it’s experiencing “internet issues at the moment.”

No further details about what was causing the issue were provided, only that its administrators are looking into it.

Novus serves the core of nearly every major Metro Vancouver city, including Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, New West, Coquitlam, and Port Moody.

Their largest service area is in downtown Vancouver.

Novus tweeted an update that services are now restored, but many users on Twitter are still reporting that they’re experiencing issues.

The latest update from Novus suggests that while most areas are starting to see services be restored, the Joyce and Mount Pleasant area are still offline.

Novus also offers TV and phone packages, but it’s unclear if those services are impacted as well.

Daily Hive has reached out to Novus Entertainment for more information.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Venture
+ Tech
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT