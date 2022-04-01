Metro Vancouver internet provider experiences major service outage

Heads up if you’re subscribed to an internet package through Novus: the Vancouver-based provider of GBs and WiFi is currently experiencing intermittent service issues.

In a statement on Twitter, Novus said it’s experiencing “internet issues at the moment.”

No further details about what was causing the issue were provided, only that its administrators are looking into it.

Novus serves the core of nearly every major Metro Vancouver city, including Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, Surrey, New West, Coquitlam, and Port Moody.

Their largest service area is in downtown Vancouver.

Novus tweeted an update that services are now restored, but many users on Twitter are still reporting that they’re experiencing issues.

UPDATE: Service has been restored. Your connection should come back automatically but if not, please unplug your router from power for 15 seconds and plug it back in. We deeply apologize for the disturbance and appreciate your understanding ^JC — Novus Entertainment (@Novusnow) April 1, 2022

The latest update from Novus suggests that while most areas are starting to see services be restored, the Joyce and Mount Pleasant area are still offline.

Novus also offers TV and phone packages, but it’s unclear if those services are impacted as well.

Daily Hive has reached out to Novus Entertainment for more information.