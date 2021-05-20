HUB Cycling offering free course new and beginner cyclists

Written for Daily Hive by Lilian Jones, Bike Education Coordinator at HUB Cycling

This past year and a bit there has been a lot of change (original, right!). If you’d told me in February 2020 that we’d be wearing masks everywhere, jumping for joy at news of a vaccine appointment or staying at home endlessly, I’d probably have questioned your sanity. Like most people I’m very excited for a return to normalcy.

But, there are a few changes that I hope will stick and one of them is the surge in popularity of cycling. From Paris to Vancouver, there’s been a substantial increase in people on bikes, whether it’s for exercise, as a mode of transport, or just to get out of the house. Cities have responded to the increase in people cycling by improving infrastructure so that cycling is safer and more comfortable for people of all ages and abilities.

If you’re wanting to join this bike boom but are hesitant about cycling more – here’s the solution!

HUB Cycling has created an online cycling course called StreetWise Cycling Online that teaches bike safety to new and beginner cyclists. It’s even a helpful reinforcement of cycling know-how for those who never explicitly learned the rules and etiquette.

StreetWise Cycling Online is a completely free resource that will take you through everything you need to know in advance of your ride, whether that’s what gear you’ll need, the rules, rights and responsibilities of cyclists, how to plan a safe route, or how to navigate tricky intersections. The course is offered on the popular education platform, Moodle, allowing participants to learn from the safety of their own space, at their own pace, on any device with an internet browser. By the end of the course, HUB Cycling aims to fill you with confidence and readiness to navigate Metro Vancouver on two wheels!

If you already cycle but are looking to expand your knowledge, HUB Cycling also runs regular free webinar courses on e-biking, bike maintenance, biking with children, cycling in the city, and planning a route. They’re an hour long and are taught by experienced cycling instructors through Zoom. To learn more about these webinar courses, click here.

So whether you’re new to cycling or just want a refresh, check out StreetWise Cycling Online (or HUB Cycling’s webinars) and then take your bike for a spin!

HUB Cycling is a charitable not-for-profit organization that has spent over 20 years removing barriers to cycling in Metro Vancouver. We make cycling better through education, action, research, and events. More people cycling means happier, healthier, more connected communities. Learn more about our work at bikehub.ca, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.