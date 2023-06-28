That's depressing: Some Vancouver houses cost more than celebrity mansions

Vancouver is renowned for having expensive houses. But, did you know that some are so expensive that they cost more than some celebrity mansions?

One TikTok user has been weighing up the prices of Vancouver homes to various celebrity mansions, and the comparisons are quite depressing.

Just looking at these prices makes us want to cry.

The comparison starts with Mischa Barton’s former Beverly Hills estate against a five-bed, seven-bath Point Grey house.

The Beverly Hills estate contains a main residence plus two guest houses, topped with a pool and Italian cypress trees. It sounds lush, right? No wonder it goes for around C$13.2 million.

You might be surprised to learn that a 5,900 square feet Point Grey house goes for even more, listed at C$13.7 million. We’re just as confused as you are.

Next up is Patrick Mahomes’s ranch-style mansion in Kansas City against a six-bed, three-bath Dunbar home.

Yet again, the Vancouver house takes the cake with the price of C$4 million compared to the celebrity mansion’s C$3.9 million cost.

It’s unbelievable to think that a house with a heated pool, a putting green, and a five-car garage can go for less than 3437 square feet place in Dunbar.

You know Vancouver housing prices are depressing when a Palm Spring residence with five separate houses goes for less than a five-bed house in Southlands.

Suzanne Somers’s 28-acre home with an outdoor amphitheater, lagoon-style pool, and a funicular is listed as C$17.1 million. Yet, a 13,272-square-foot Southlands home with none of those luxuries is listed as C$18 million.

This house isn’t a one-off either, many houses in the Southlands area go for millions too.

The final comparison doesn’t get much better.

Miami Heat Guard Victor Oladipo’s Florida seven-bed, seven-bath mansion with a pro-grade recording studio goes for C$13.2 million.

Comparatively, a six-bed, eight-bath house at UBC is listed as C$13.5 million. It’s mind-boggling how a home on university land can cost more than a celebrity’s home.

These comparisons show just how astonishing Vancouver’s housing market can be.

Come on, Vancouver, we can do better.