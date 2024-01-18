A Vancouver hotel suite (yes, just the suite, not the whole hotel) was named one of the best in the world.

The Orchid Balcony Suite is located at the Shangri-La in downtown Vancouver and would run you $3,700 per night to book.

One other hotel suite located in BC also made the list, curated by Elite Traveler.

“Every suite in the database hits the minimum standard of five-star luxury, but the majority go above and beyond. Through detailed analysis, we have also given special mention to suites that meet exacting specifications for privacy, sustainability, fine dining and more,” Elite Traveler said of its ranking.

While the price tag of $3,700 per night would be steep for most folks, it does come with its fair share of luxury amenities.

Floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in wardrobes and a 65-inch television are among the delights that await. There’s also a patio with stunning city views and a private doorway separate from the rest of the hotel. Your stay also gives you private access to hotel amenities, like the gym or outdoor pool.

The other BC spot to make the list was the Hillside Family Suite at Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge in Tofino. It also comes with a cheaper price tag, at $2,900 per night.

What would the best hotel suite in Vancouver need to include for you to spend $3,700 a night to stay there? Champagne? Gourmet food? Michael Bublè? Let us know in the comments.