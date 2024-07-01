A Vancouver home, which previously sold in 2016, saw its value drop quite a bit in its latest sale.

Located at 4458 Brakenridge Street, surrounded by the neighbourhoods of Shaughnessy, Kerrisdale, and Dunbar, the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home just sold for $5,950,000, according to Zealty.

This spacious 4,701 sq ft home was listed this March for $6,480,000 and closed at $530,000 below the asking price. In 2016, the same property was listed for $6,888,000 and sold for $6,300,000.

Although the Vancouver home did not sell for its asking price, the final cost was above the latest assessed value of $5,594,000. The land is assessed at $3,338,000, and the buildings at $2,256,000.

Zealty’s assessment history shows that since 2015, its peak assessed value was reached in 2017 when it was assessed at $6,116,000.

The listing calls the now-sold property an “elegant Tudor-style home” in the Quilchena area. It also features a newly built laneway house with a double-car garage. Elegance is the right word for the home, and you feel it in every room based on the pictures of the listing.

Other amenities and features include a luxury home theatre, a wine cellar, a recreation room, a large sauna and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances.

Entertaining in the kitchen and dining area would be a joy, and the space embodies what the listing calls “modern open-concept living.”

The listing states that the design, which features heavy timber and stone finishings, “seamlessly blends to create a sense of warmth and prestige.”

Each bathroom looks like something you’d see at a fancy upscale hotel suite.

How would you rate this Vancouver home for the price?