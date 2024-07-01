NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Vancouver Tudor-style home sees big drop in value after eight years

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jul 1 2024, 7:51 pm
Vancouver Tudor-style home sees big drop in value after eight years
eXp Realty

A Vancouver home, which previously sold in 2016, saw its value drop quite a bit in its latest sale.

Located at 4458 Brakenridge Street, surrounded by the neighbourhoods of Shaughnessy, Kerrisdale, and Dunbar, the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home just sold for $5,950,000, according to Zealty.

This spacious 4,701 sq ft home was listed this March for $6,480,000 and closed at $530,000 below the asking price. In 2016, the same property was listed for $6,888,000 and sold for $6,300,000.

Although the Vancouver home did not sell for its asking price, the final cost was above the latest assessed value of $5,594,000. The land is assessed at $3,338,000, and the buildings at $2,256,000.

Zealty’s assessment history shows that since 2015, its peak assessed value was reached in 2017 when it was assessed at $6,116,000.

The listing calls the now-sold property an “elegant Tudor-style home” in the Quilchena area. It also features a newly built laneway house with a double-car garage. Elegance is the right word for the home, and you feel it in every room based on the pictures of the listing.

eXp Realty

Other amenities and features include a luxury home theatre, a wine cellar, a recreation room, a large sauna and top-of-the-line kitchen appliances.

A picture of the luxury home theatre. (eXp Realty)

Entertaining in the kitchen and dining area would be a joy, and the space embodies what the listing calls “modern open-concept living.”

eXp Realty

The listing states that the design, which features heavy timber and stone finishings, “seamlessly blends to create a sense of warmth and prestige.”

eXp Realty

Each bathroom looks like something you’d see at a fancy upscale hotel suite.

vancouver home value

eXp Realty

vancouver home

eXp Realty

How would you rate this Vancouver home for the price?

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop