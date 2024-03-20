Vancouver home with pool house cabana sold for way under asking price

A Vancouver home in the prestigious neighbourhood of Shaughnessy has sold, but it did so for well under the asking price.

While the home sold above the assessed value, it sold for $1.5 million less than the asking price of $9,980,000 — for a sold price of $8,450,000, according to Zealty.

BC Assessment currently has it pegged at $8,016,000, but in 2018 it was assessed at $11,023,000.

The 113-year-old house, which was built in 1911, was sold after being listed for 155 days.

We reported on this home in November of last year when RoomVu called it one of the most expensive homes listed in October.

The 7,806 sq ft house does not look 113 years old, as it underwent a full restoration in 2000.

Even 2000 seems old for how well-maintained the interior of the home looks.

Shaughnessy has become a hot topic over the last year after some intense conversations about densification at Vancouver City Hall.

Whoever bought this home did so at the right time, as summer is right around the corner, and this would be a prime party spot.

The Shaughnessy mansion, which the listing called a “rare urban oasis,” also features an impressive games room downstairs.

The recently sold Vancouver home also features a two-level, three-car garage with an artist studio upstairs added in 2016.

Do you think this Vancouver home should’ve sold for the asking price, or do you think the final sale price is still too much?