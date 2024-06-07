Vancouver home sells for just $60K more than it sold for in 2022

Since 2019, a Vancouver home has been listed nine times and was finally sold this week for just $60,000 more than the last sale in 2022.

4018 West 30th Avenue was sold for $6,260,000, slightly under the original asking price of $6,980,000. The final asking price was $6,680,000.

It sold for just a tad over its assessed value of $6,237,000. The highest the property was assessed was in 2017, when it was valued at $6,313,000.

While there’s no obvious reason this home was listed so many times, it could have just been a case of a lack of interest.

The home was listed for $6,988,000 in January 2019 before being terminated in June of that year. That 2019 listed price isn’t much more than what the home eventually sold for.

Later that year, in October, the home was listed for $5,980,000, and that listing was terminated in January 2020.

In September 2022, the Vancouver home sold for $6,200,000, meaning the owner made $60,000 on the real estate investment in two years. It was on the market for 80 days, with the most recent listing.

The home, located in the Dunbar neighbourhood, was built in 2015 and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The expansive and spacious home, which features 5,317 sq ft, also features some luxurious touches, like a massive media room.

How great would this area be for entertaining?

Other rooms in this Vancouver home feature interesting aesthetic choices, like this bathroom, which resembles the decor of some fancy hotels.

The custom-built home sits on a tree-lined street and includes a laneway home. It’s also located close to UBC.

According to Zealty’s mortgage calculator, a standard 20% down payment on this home would equal monthly payments of almost $30,000 per year.

If you had the money, would you consider purchasing this luxury home?