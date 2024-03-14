Vancouver home sells for $1 million less than 2017 purchase price

A Vancouver home that recently sold has had an interesting history in the lead-up to eventually selling for $1 million less than its 2017 purchase price.

Numerous attempts were made to sell 6883 Angus Drive for values well above what it finally sold for: $4,800,000.

In 2005, the home sold for $1,850,000. The next time it was listed was in 2016 for $6,280,000 before it finally sold in August 2017 for $5,800,000.

According to Zealty, it was listed for $6,600,000 in 2018, but the listing expired. In 2021, it was listed at the same price, and that listing expired in 2022. In 2022, it was listed slightly lower at $5,880,000, and that listing, too, expired in 2023.

Finally, it was listed in January of this year for $5,190,000 before selling for $4,800,000.

That’s not only less than the list price, it’s also less than the assessed value of $4,975,000. The asking price was $5,190,000.

The South Vancouver home, just outside the boundaries of Marpole, was listed by 1NE Collective Realty. It was built in 1996 and features a whopping six bedrooms and seven bathrooms with 4,832 sq ft of space.

Despite the age of the home, it has been kept in reasonably good shape inside and out.

The sale has led to some chatter on X.

KABOOM! 💣💣💣 $1 million loss (+ expenses) Bought 2018 $5,800,000 Just sold for $4,800,000 Status: Vacant 6883 ANGUS DRIVE, Vancouver pic.twitter.com/4K2dTZ8EzW — Mortimer (@mortimer_1) March 14, 2024

Many are surprised at how much it sold for despite selling for less than the purchase price.

I can’t believe it sold for that much. Guess the pink toilet was a selling feature — LBP (@MrsSteak) March 14, 2024

Are you also surprised at how much this Vancouver home sold for despite the drop from the previous purchase price? Share your thoughts in the comments.