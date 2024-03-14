NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Vancouver home sells for $1 million less than 2017 purchase price

Amir Ali
Mar 14 2024, 10:43 pm
Vancouver home sells for $1 million less than 2017 purchase price
1NE Collective Realty

A Vancouver home that recently sold has had an interesting history in the lead-up to eventually selling for $1 million less than its 2017 purchase price.

Numerous attempts were made to sell 6883 Angus Drive for values well above what it finally sold for: $4,800,000.

In 2005, the home sold for $1,850,000. The next time it was listed was in 2016 for $6,280,000 before it finally sold in August 2017 for $5,800,000.

According to Zealty, it was listed for $6,600,000 in 2018, but the listing expired. In 2021, it was listed at the same price, and that listing expired in 2022. In 2022, it was listed slightly lower at $5,880,000, and that listing, too, expired in 2023.

1NE Collective Realty

Finally, it was listed in January of this year for $5,190,000 before selling for $4,800,000.

1NE Collective Realty

That’s not only less than the list price, it’s also less than the assessed value of $4,975,000. The asking price was $5,190,000.

1NE Collective Realty

The South Vancouver home, just outside the boundaries of Marpole, was listed by 1NE Collective Realty. It was built in 1996 and features a whopping six bedrooms and seven bathrooms with 4,832 sq ft of space.

Despite the age of the home, it has been kept in reasonably good shape inside and out.

It’s what’s on the inside that counts, like pink toilets. (1NE Collective Realty)

The sale has led to some chatter on X.

Many are surprised at how much it sold for despite selling for less than the purchase price.

Are you also surprised at how much this Vancouver home sold for despite the drop from the previous purchase price? Share your thoughts in the comments.

