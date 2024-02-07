Vancouver home listed for under $500K promises "diverse neighbourhood"

One of Vancouver’s cheapest condo listings last month was a suite on East Cordova Street, with a listed price of $480,000, according to a new ranking.

RoomVu, a marketing company, shared the cheapest prices in the city last month, with this Cordova home being among the cheapest of the bunch.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit features 495 sq ft of space, and the listing suggests it’s located in a “vibrant and diverse neighbourhood.”

Listed by Re/Max Masters Realty, the home has an open plan.

Last month, the benchmark price for an apartment home was $751,900, placing this Cordova apartment a fair bit under the average.

This apartment was built in 2016 and was listed just two weeks ago. Photos of the listing show potential furnishing options for the home, and it looks pretty nice, all spruced up.

The relatively inexpensive Vancouver home is located at 150 East Cordova Street, near Main and Hastings Streets, in the heart of the Downtown Eastside. The home’s assessed value was $434,000 as of July 1, 2023.

Other amenities include a shared outdoor rooftop deck that is “great for barbequing.”

“The open plan allows for an ease of living and a bedroom with double closets and a window with an outlook onto a quiet, private space,” the listing states on RoomVu.

Would the neighbourhood dissuade you from purchasing it if you had the money for it?