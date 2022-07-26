It could feel like 40°C as parts of BC face hottest day of 2022

The heatwave is upon us and Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day of the year in Vancouver so far.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will feel like 40°C in parts of the Lower Mainland.

A heat warning was issued by Environment Canada yesterday, but another heat warning has been issued today.

The warning applies to all Metro Vancouver regions including:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

The hottest time of day is late afternoon into the early evening. The coolest time of the day is near sunrise. Speaking of cool, while it will be hot, this heat wave isn’t expected to last very long.

Dawn sky looking ENE from Metro Vancouver towards the Golden Ears Mountains on what may become the hottest day of the year. If you look closely you can spot a crescent moon and Venus. #BCstorm @bc_news_addict @ChuckDalldorf @MMadryga @jwhittalTWN @KMacTWN @Kusswx @DouglasPynn pic.twitter.com/SoZ5os3Txz — Peter Vogel (@PeterVogel) July 26, 2022

When is it going to cool down?

Temperatures will begin to gradually cool down starting Friday.

After a high of 28°C forecast for Thursday, temperatures will fall slightly to 26°C on Friday, 25°C on Saturday, and 24°C on Sunday. A high of 23°C is forecast for next Monday.

While Vancouver and much of the Lower Mainland are entering the hottest stretch of weather of the year, thankfully it won’t be getting quite as hot as it did last year during the heat dome.

At least not yet.