Vancouver’s typical weather has returned with its cloudy skies and rainy days after a blistering month of sun.

According to Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the last day of measurable precipitation around Vancouver was June 19. Yikes, that’s a long time without rain.

“We’re used to getting a little bit of precipitation to keep things going good in terms of the drought situation or the wildfire threat and air quality. But, we just haven’t had those systems coming through,” said Sekhon.

Amidst one of the worst wildfire seasons in BC history, Sekhon emphasized how the wet weather is “definitely welcome” despite it not being the ideal weather for summer plans.

“It’s nice to get that warm, sunny weather, but keep in mind that having a little bit of rain can be very good for our environment,” said Sekhon.

The beginning of the week will see some rainy days, but ECCC forecasts that the sunny skies will return Wednesday.

Vancouver will see temperatures start to climb, hitting 23ºC toward the end of the week. So, don’t pack away your sunscreen just yet.

While temperatures are predicted to stay in the low 20s, it could feel close to 30ºC according to the Weather Network.

Despite the hot weather set to return, Vancouverites should be thankful for the much-needed rain.

The wet weather may thwart summer plans for the beginning of the week but is necessary in the long term for a healthy and safe place to live.

“[Rain] helps clear out the air. If we get a few more systems we can start to chip away at those drought concerns which can lead to water restrictions, which can lead to increased wildfire threat,” said Sekhon.

“We might have to sacrifice a couple of nice days in order to continue having better days.”