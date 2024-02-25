Vancouver firefighter recovering from amputation after "harrowing set of surgeries" in Hong Kong

Support is pouring in for a Vancouver firefighter who contracted a rare bacterial infection and had his leg amputated while in Hong Kong.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry tells Daily Hive the entire department is thinking of Assistant Chief Christopher Won and doing its best to support him.

“At Vancouver Fire Rescue Services we are one big family and anytime one of us is in need, we come together to support and help,” Fry said in a statement. “Christopher is one of the strongest, most resilient and committed people we know, we know he will overcome any obstacles he will have.”

Won’s partner Marie Hui, who’s an anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks, shared a photo of him recovering in a Hong Kong hospital holding a bouquet of flowers sent by Mayor Ken Sim.

“After a harrowing set of surgeries due to necrotizing fasciitis, that ended with above the knee leg amputation … He almost didn’t make it out of that operating theatre alive,” Hui wrote on Instagram.

Won also added a note to Hui’s social media post thanking friends and loves ones near and far for their support.

“I’d like to express how overwhelming the support has been for me and my family from so far away,” he wrote. “I never imagined my situation would reach the knowledge of the Mayor and council. I’m so thankful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Hui (@mariehui)

The couple’s friend Linda Broda has also organized a GoFundMe to help the couple with financial expenses as they navigate Won’s recovery.

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare but potentially fatal bacterial infection, according to the US Centre for Disease Control. The bacteria can enter the body through a cut, scrape, burn, or insect bite and disease can spread quickly. Most cases occur randomly.

The CDC advises anyone who notices a red, warm, or swollen area that spread quickly along with severe pain or fever to seek medical attention immediately. Especially if these symptoms appear after surgery.