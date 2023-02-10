"Tragic loss": Victims in fatal North Vancouver fire identified

Robert Fearnley and his daughter Gail were identified as the victims in a North Vancouver fire. (Facebook/Bob Fearnley | City of North Vancouver/Twitter)

Condolences are pouring in following the news that a former municipal politician and his daughter were the victims of a deadly fire at their home in North Vancouver early Thursday morning.

City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan said the community is grieving the loss of Robert (Bob) Fearnley and his daughter Gail, and that flags at city buildings will be lowered to pay respect to their loved ones.

“I am incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Bob and his daughter,” the mayor said in a statement. “Bob was an active member of our community and dedicated many years to public service, having served on City Council from 1996 to 2011.”

“On behalf of Council I want to extend my deepest condolences to the friends and families across the North Shore who are grieving this tragic loss,” Buchanan added.

Many others have taken to social media to pay their respects.

“Bob was a dedicated councillor who served our community for 15 years and will be missed. My condolences to their loved ones,” MLA Bowinn Ma wrote on Twitter.

What awful news of the fire in Delbrook, #NorthVancouver. I would run into Bob Fearnley, one of my former Council Member “bosses” as the CNV’s past urban designer/ planner, from time to time. My sincerest condolences to his family. https://t.co/0jpSkRouNm — Gloria Venczel, Vibrant Places Inc. (@vibrantplaces) February 10, 2023

The house was in the 4000 block of Delbrook Avenue, and firefighters responded around 3 am.

Several people escaped before the home became fully engulfed in flames, but sadly two people didn’t make it out. Their bodies were found inside the building after firefighters brought the flames under control.

North Vancouver RCMP did not release details, only saying the victims were a man and woman from the same family.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a news release. “RCMP investigators will be working closely with the [District of North Vancouver Fire Rescue] to determine the cause of the fire.”

Daily Hive has reached out to DNVFR for more details about what happened.