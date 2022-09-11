News

Vancouver Fire Rescue shirt recovered from WTC rubble a stark 9/11 reminder (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Sep 11 2022, 10:14 pm
On September 11, firefighters in Vancouver shared a powerful and painful image that demonstrates how close-knit the firefighting community is.

Vancouver Fire Fighters IAFF Local #18 shared an image of a tattered shirt sent to them after 9/11.

The Vancouver Fire Rescue t-shirt was found while searching through the site of the World Trade Center and was found amidst the rubble.

It was likely worn by one of the 343 fallen New York Fire Fighter members who attended that day.

While this is not the first time images of the Vancouver Fire Rescue t-shirt have been shared, it’s still a moving physical reminder of 9/11.

When it was shared in 2019, Van Fire Fighters wrote that the shirt “represents how connected and united the Firefighter family really is.”

“After the devastation of 9/11, Vancouver Fire Fighters went to New York City to attend the funerals of the fallen to honour that unity and the lives of those who gave everything in service to their community,” they wrote.

“Whether in Vancouver or New York City, Fire Fighters are here for one another. We will never forget the 343 FDNY members lost that dark day and we will always remember the families of our fallen members, including the 250 who have succumbed to World Trade Center-related illnesses,” they continued.

“VFRS remembers the brave sacrifice that was made that day where these firefighters gave their lives to help others,” wrote Vancouver Fire Rescue Services as they shared an image of the shirt.

September 11 is also Firefighters’ National Memorial Day, and In Vancouver, flags were lowered to half-mast in remembrance.

