Vancouver man hospitalized with third-degree burns after gas explosion in Bangladesh

A gas explosion in Bangladesh has left a Vancouver man seriously injured, and his family is hoping that the community can support his recovery.

Zarif Ahasan recently went to Bangladesh on a vacation that turned into a nightmare.

Ahasan’s girlfriend, Diana Bui, recently reached out to Daily Hive with some information about the incident.

Ahasan was spending time in Dhaka at his family’s residence when a gas leak caused an explosion. Ahasan’s uncle suffered burns to 90% of his body and unfortunately passed away on February 20.

Ahasan currently remains in the ICU at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and is undergoing treatment for burns that he suffered to his face, his left hand, and both of his legs.

Bui told Daily Hive that Ahasan is currently immobile and will require skin grafts for the second- and third-degree burns he suffered.

“With the war in Russia, their airspace is closed and there are very limited flights coming back to Canada,” said Bui.

“He was originally re-booked for March 26, but he will not be healed by then. He will hopefully be back in April.”

Aside from not being able to walk, Ahasan is also unable to resume his normal day-to-day activities on his own, according to Bui.

Ahasan has been in the hospital for over two weeks, and a GoFundMe launched to support his recovery and return to Vancouver is still far from its goal.

“He is still in excruciating pain at all times, but is staying strong and fighting his way to recovery,” the GoFundMe page states.

“Your support and kindness at this time has been overwhelming and we are beyond grateful. We could not have made it this far without you.”

It goes on to say that Ahasan will remain immobile until the skin grafts heal and the pins and staples can be removed.

There is a slight silver lining underneath all the pain and suffering, with doctors suggesting his burns are healing quicker than expected.

The following video is in Bengali, but the pictures within it highlight some of the damage caused by the explosion.

If you’d like to donate, you can access Ahasan’s GoFundMe page here.