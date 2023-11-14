3 ways to throw an unforgettable office holiday party in Vancouver

The holiday season is just around the corner and that means there are only a few more weeks to plan and prepare for all of your gifts, greeting cards, and yes — even the office party.

The holiday crunch can be a stressful time with a seemingly never-ending to-do list, but not to fret! We’ve curated some helpful tips with the catering experts at Truffles Fine Foods to ensure you throw the best holiday party your office has ever experienced — decked out with tunes, decorations, and of course, delicious food.

Crank the tunes

Music is essential for a banging party, no matter the occasion or theme. To help your coworkers get (and stay) in a festive mood, an on-theme playlist is an easy way to set the vibe.

Whether you use a curated holiday playlist from an app or create your own setlist, you can’t skip out on atmospheric tunes. Playlists are the easiest option for a great musical selection, just hit shuffle and let the music play for the entire event — you won’t have to give it a second thought.

For a playlist that’ll keep the fun going all day, a mix of classic holiday tunes and newer songs will ensure a joyous environment for everyone to enjoy. Maybe Jeff from Accounting will get the CEO to bust out a few moves!

Get festive

One of the easiest ways to usher in holiday cheer is through decorations. Before the party starts, take some time to hang some tinsel, wreaths, and other cheery pieces for a perfect winter wonderland vibe.

Going all out with your decorations will be much appreciated by your coworkers and make for enduring memories as well. Does your office have inside jokes or a favourite meme? Print some out!

Pro tip: When you’re picking up the decorations, don’t forget to grab some tape and scissors. There’s nothing worse than trying to hang some holly in an office without tape.

You might want to consider purchasing a couple of fun accessories or props for holiday-themed photos too. Hats, glasses, and other wearables are a quick way to introduce some fun, snap some silly pictures with everyone, and get colleagues comfortable.

Delicious food for everyone

What’s a party without something to nosh on between conversations? We’ve got to be honest, nothing says lack of corporate foresight like a sad nibble table with cheese, crackers, and grapes for the entire night.

Because food is one of the most important aspects of throwing a successful office party, talented catering teams like Truffles Fine Foods take the stress out of baking, prepping, and pleasing everyone’s tastebuds.

With Truffles’ Holiday Corporate Buffet menu, you can have delicious food delivered right to your Vancouver office with elevated options like Roasted Turkey, Apple and Chestnut Stuffing, or Roasted Squash and Cauliflower Salad, just to mention a few. There are a ton of tasty entrees, sides, and salads to choose from to ensure your team feels appreciated.

Truffles Fine Foods’ dairy-free, gluten-free, and even vegan options mean none of your colleagues will have to skip out on a delicious holiday meal either. Truffles will even bring the dessert, like a delicious Warm Spiced Apple Crumble, much to the delight of the whole office.

Taking advantage of chef-inspired menus like Truffles’ Holiday Corporate Buffet will allow you to enjoy your own office party without worry and avoid any last-minute errors. It’s the easiest and most delicious way to cap off your holiday party!

Pro tip: Make the party extra festive by renting out Truffles’ specialty tablescape decor and settings for a dazzling holiday dinner theme.

To learn more about its special Holiday Corporate Menu and other catering services, visit Truffles Fine Foods online and get ready for one stellar office party.