Fall shopping alert! Grab those reusable shopping bags because a truly massive outdoor market is returning to Vancouver and it’s your chance to shop from local makers.

The beloved Vancouver Etsy Co Market is returning for some autumnal vibes with over 100 local makers and designers showcasing beautiful handmade creations.

Touching down to Robson Square Ice Rink on September 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., it’s time to bring in the fall season with a curated selection of fashion, jewelry, home decor, vintage finds, and more!

You can also enjoy some tasty snacks from 17 local food vendors dishing out some seriously satisfying bites! Don’t miss out on free market programming including button making, children’s STEM activities from UBC Geering Up, the Pet Corner from Lucky Tail and PetParker, and a sweet Photo Booth by Magik Moments.

Donations will also be accepted for BabyGoRound and Make-A-Wish BC Yukon Chapter, you can also show your support by purchasing an exclusive Vancouver Etsy Co tote bag.

Get excited because the first 50 shoppers in line on Saturday will receive market cash or market swag! As with every market, the Vancouver Etsy Co Market is free to attend with RSVP and pet-friendly! There will be a draw for market cash with every 100 RSVPs.

Rolling into town just four times a year, the Vancouver Etsy Co is a must-visit event this fall, celebrating homegrown talent and design! Enjoying the crisp fall air and supporting the local economy at the same time, what could be better than that?

Head over to the Vancouver Etsy Co Market website to RSVP and get ready for a fabulous fall shopping affair!

When: Saturday, September 21

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission: Free