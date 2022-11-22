Vancouver Street Store to bring holiday cheer to Downtown Eastside next month

The annual Vancouver Street Store will bring holiday cheer to the Downtown Eastside for another year, but additional donations and volunteers are needed to help make the event a success for those in need.

The free outdoor pop-up clothing store on Saturday, December 10 will be held at Oppenheimer Park for the second year in a row in its nine-year history.

An Employ to Empower (ETE) initiative, the store operates exactly like a traditional shop, with departments set up in tents and volunteers acting as sales assistants. The one key difference is that everything will be completely free.

“Ahead of this year’s big day, the Street Store is expecting the largest turnout yet as the need for increased connection and basic resources continues,” said Christina Wong, executive director of Employ To Empower, in a release. “We hope that every guest that comes through the Street Store will be wrapped in warmth in their new jacket or items of clothing, and also be filled with warmth and love from the community.”

Those able to support can drop off new or gently used items at 41 East Hastings Street on three dates:

Friday, November 25 from 6 to 9 pm

Saturday, November 26 from 10 am to 6 pm

Saturday, December 3 from 10 am to 6 pm

Items needed at the Street Store include warm winter jackets, men’s and women’s clothing (specifically pants), men’s winter boots, backpacks, blankets, sleeping bags, winter accessories (hats, gloves, scarves), and toiletries in good condition.

Individual and corporate monetary donations can also be made to help the Street Store cover expenses for venue, event equipment, and operation costs, as well as support Employ to Empower and its programs.

Those looking to volunteer can assist by being a clothing sorter on November 26 and December 3, or at the Street Store on December 10.

The Street Store for people experiencing homelessness has worked with over 600 volunteers, shared over 72,000 donations, and spread holiday cheer to more than 6,800 residents since 2014. In addition to clothing and toiletries, the BC Housing-presented event also offers free food and drink, as well as haircuts.

When: December 10, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park — 400 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free