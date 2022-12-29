Play It Loud: 10 Vancouver concerts to check out in January

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Anne of Green Gables – The Musical™ is on Gateway’s MainStage this December

Rock your way through January with our picks for 10 great concerts to check out around Metro Vancouver.

Tenille Townes, GZA, and more are taking to stages all over the city for music lovers to enjoy. So don’t miss out!

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to visit our Listed section.

What: The Dead South is an acclaimed four-piece string band from Regina, Saskatchewan. The two-time Juno Award winners for Traditional Roots Album of the Year are playing two shows on their Served Cold tour at the Commodore Ballroom in January.

When: January 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Heavy metal legends Anthrax (celebrating its 40th anniversary) and Black Label Society bring their co-headlining tour to PNE Forum in Vancouver. Special guest Exodus will help fire up the audience for the high-energy show.

When: January 20, 2023

Time: Doors at 5:30 pm; Show at 6:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $59.50-$79.50, purchase online

What: GZA is a founding member of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, with five solo albums under his belt during his extensive career. Listen to one of the largest vocabularies in popular hip-hop music when GZA performs at Hollywood Theatre.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: Doors at 8 pm; Show at 9 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online

What: An annual celebration of the music, art, theatre, fashion, and philosophy of David Bowie featuring performances by The Bat Beats, Rebel Valentine, Ophelia Falling and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: January 7, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: This Kay Meek Cabaret Presentation features Juno-nominated roots singer and songwriter Suzie Vinnick as well as one of Australia’s greatest guitarists of all time, Lloyd Spiegel.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: McEwen Theatre – Kay Meek Arts Centre — 1700 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

Tickets: $29-$42 plus fees, purchase online

What: Underneath The Harlem Moon is a “Smokey Soul-era Harlem cabaret” curated and produced by Krystle Dos Santos. Each month features a variety of spoken word and vocal guests backed by the Harlem Moon band.

When: January 3, 2023

Time: 9 pm

Where: Guilt & Co. – 1 Alexander Street, Vancouver (Downstairs)

Admission: Pay what you can

What: Juno-winning, Alberta-born Tenille Townes is on her Side A & Side B Tour and it stops in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom on January 20. Townes recently entertained fans across the country as part of the CP Holiday Train and appeared in the Hallmark film, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.

When: January 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The 23rd International Guitar Night tour features Juno Award-winner Jocelyn Gould, Flamenco master Jesus Guerrero, contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones, and jazz guitarist Itamar Erez. Enjoy an evening of exquisite performance at the Massey Theatre.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Tickets: $35-$45, purchase online

What: The whole family will enjoy seeing Disney’s Frozen on the big screen as Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs the Academy Award-winning score live at the Orpheum.

When: January 21 and 22, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Young Gangsta is coming to Vancouver with The Red Cup Tour, and the BET Hip Hop Awards and Billboard Music Awards winner is bringing special guests OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan, and D3szn along for the party.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online