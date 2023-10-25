City of Vancouver to repeal up to 72 community and land use plans

In order to turn the framework of the Vancouver Plan into a legally applicable strategy, City of Vancouver staff are recommending the repeal of up to 72 old community plans and land use guidelines dating as far back as the 1970s.

According to City staff, these policies and guidelines are outdated or incompatible with the 2022-approved citywide Vancouver Plan and other more recently implemented strategies, such as the 2013-approved West End Community Plan, 2016-approved Grandview-Woodland Community Plan, 2017-approved, 10-year Housing Vancouver strategy, 2018-approved Cambie Corridor Plan, 2022-approved Broadway Plan, and the Adding Missing Middle Housing of enabling up to eight units on a single-family lot, which was approved earlier this year.

The rationale for repealing the various plans and guidelines is on a case-by-case basis, including old community visions that contradict the Vancouver Plan or a newer community plan and strategy, old guidelines that do not reflect contemporary best practices, and/or sites that have been developed.

For example, this includes repealing the 1987-approved Joyce Station Area Plan as it is superseded by the 2016-approved Joyce-Collingwood Station Precinct Plan, while Mount Pleasant development guidelines approved in 1988 and 1990 would be repealed because of the Broadway Plan.

The newest strategy proposed for repeal is the 2015-approved Passive House Guidelines for RS-1 zones, as it was superseded by newer zero-emission building guidelines, while the oldest strategy proposed for repeal is the 1976-approved Parking Garage Security Guidelines.

And the Vancouver Plan itself replaces the 1995-approved “CityPlan.” The Vancouver Plan is expected to last until 2050.

The majority of the plans and guideline documents proposed for repeal date back to the 1990s and 1980s. Most of the community visions were approved between 1998 and 2010 but have now reached the “end of their lifespan” as they were created as 10 to 20-year documents, with nearly all lacking housing projections.

The Vancouver Plan, approved by the previous makeup of City Council last year, serves as a framework or foundation for the future creation of legal land use plans that provide intricate details, prescriptions, and stipulations, including creating new area plans for areas without an existing area plan or having an outdated area plan.

By Fall 2024, City staff will finalize the Rupert and Renfrew Station Area Plan for City Council’s consideration for approval. This area plan surrounding both SkyTrain stations will introduce added residential and employment density to the area based on the Vancouver Plan’s broad framework.

In addition to the recommendation for repeal, City staff are also asking for an interim rezoning policy for proposals with social housing, seniors housing, institutional uses, and cultural and recreational uses in various old community visions. Such an interim rezoning policy will be in place until additional work is completed to replace it with “rezoning-enabling policies” that align with the Vancouver Plan.

According to City staff, these recommendations are being made after filtering through 279 land use documents approved by City Council over the decades. The move will “reduce the complexity of application processing and approvals.”

City Council will consider City staff’s recommendations next week.

Here is the full list of 72 community plans and land use strategies proposed for repeal: