Iconic Vancouver comic book shop seeks new home after over 25 years

After over 25 years of serving a loyal community of comic book enthusiasts, a beloved Vancouver comic book store is closing.

Lucky’s Comics on Main Street is looking for a new bat cave (retail location).

“Well, after 25+ years on the block, the days we know would come are now official,” read a post on the Lucky’s Books Comics Instagram page.

The good news for fans of Lucky’s is it’s not closing for good but looking for a new home, which it adds, “It ain’t easy to find!”

Lucky’s Instagram post also suggests it is hoping someone out there can help the store find a new location because “retail space has gone bonkers on price.”

“Looking at creative solutions. Maybe even a shared space?”

In more goodish news for fans of Lucky’s, it’s not leaving immediately, so you can still visit for the next few weeks.

According to Lucky’s, the primary reason it’s moving is that the building the shop is currently located in was sold a while back, and the shop has been waiting “for years” to find out when it was going to be torn down.

“Lucky’s and south to the corner of the block is coming down to make room for… you know, a thing like all the other things.”

Many in the comics have responded, reflecting on how many beloved spaces like Lucky’s have been shutting down.

“Not happy about this. Vancouver will be nothing but weed shops and microbreweries soon.”

Lucky’s sells books, comic books, graphic novels, manga, and more.