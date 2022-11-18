Vancouver just tied for the coldest November day since records began

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

Today was the coldest November 18 for Vancouver in recorded history.

If you felt particularly chilly today, it’s because today was the coldest day in Vancouver history since weather records began being kept back in 1937, according to Vancouver Weather Records.

Technically speaking, it was a tie with another -5ºC day recorded back in 1985.

🥇Today’s ~7am low of -5.0°C is tied for the lowest temperature Vancouver has recorded on Nov 18th since records began in 1937. #YvrWx #BCWx pic.twitter.com/XjQvHznnKx — Vancouver Weather Records❄ (@YVR__Weather) November 18, 2022

The temperature hit -5ºC on Friday morning, one of the earliest days a temperature so cold has been recorded.

Today is #Vancouver‘s first -5°C of the season. Typical first is December 11. Record earliest is Oct 31, 1984; latest never, 1957/…/2002. #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/BQee0Y4ozX — Vancouver Weather Records❄ (@YVR__Weather) November 18, 2022

Things should thankfully not be as cold over the coming weeks, but Friday overnight Vancouver will hit below-freezing temperatures.

While it won’t be as cold, after a bit of a dry spell, things are expected to get quite wet.

Yesterday was the driest November 17 since records began in 1953.

🥇With a noon humidity of 46%, today is #Vancouver‘s driest Nov 17th since records began in 1953. #BCWx #YvrWx pic.twitter.com/NHjsd6u4ae — Vancouver Weather Records❄ (@YVR__Weather) November 17, 2022

Thankfully, there’s no snow in the forecast for now.