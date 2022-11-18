NewsWeather

Vancouver just tied for the coldest November day since records began

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nov 18 2022, 8:25 pm
Vancouver just tied for the coldest November day since records began
Jne Valokuvaus/Shutterstock

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

Today was the coldest November 18 for Vancouver in recorded history.

If you felt particularly chilly today, it’s because today was the coldest day in Vancouver history since weather records began being kept back in 1937, according to Vancouver Weather Records.

Technically speaking, it was a tie with another -5ºC day recorded back in 1985.

The temperature hit -5ºC on Friday morning, one of the earliest days a temperature so cold has been recorded.

Things should thankfully not be as cold over the coming weeks, but Friday overnight Vancouver will hit below-freezing temperatures.

While it won’t be as cold, after a bit of a dry spell, things are expected to get quite wet.

coldest Vancouver

Environment Canada

Yesterday was the driest November 17 since records began in 1953.

Thankfully, there’s no snow in the forecast for now.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.