So, you’ve put the finishing touches on your resume and you’re ready to start applying for jobs. Now the question is: Where to begin?

Your background might not be in healthcare, but that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t for you.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), a regional health authority in British Columbia that provides healthcare to more than 25% of the province’s population, is hiring for various roles in communities, including Richmond, Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, the North Shore, Sea-to-Sky, Bella Bella, and Bella Coola.

While nursing, physician, and administrative work may be the first professions that come to mind, there are many other opportunities to work in healthcare. Here are six jobs you may have never considered in the healthcare sector.

Data engineer and data scientist

Data engineers work with a team whose primary focus is the ongoing sustainment and development of on-site data infrastructure. This includes designing scalable, efficient data integration solutions, collaborating with a team to implement and maintain innovative solutions for VCH’s information needs, and processing a high volume of clinical data.

Data scientists focus on analyzing and interpreting complex datasets to derive insights and help healthcare leaders make data-driven decisions.

“Working as a data scientist with VCH is great because there are so many possibilities,” says Diego Campeao, a data scientist on the Data and Analytics team. “VCH’s wide-ranging programs and services across the region allow me to explore diverse datasets and models. Innovative ideas are not only welcomed but encouraged and I’m always learning something new.”

Occupational therapist

Occupational therapists at VCH work closely with clients to maintain, develop, and recover the physical, cognitive, and psychological skills needed to engage meaningfully in day-to-day activities. Occupational therapists work in a wide range of practice areas, including orthopedics trauma and critical care, spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation, and pediatrics.

With many opportunities to develop and grow, this job is great for both experienced and newly graduated occupational therapists.

“Working in the Sea-to-Sky Corridor as an occupational therapist in home health isn’t without its challenges, but that just means I get to be especially creative and person-centred in my practice,” says Andrea Smith, an occupational therapist at Sea-to-Sky Corridor. “I feel so fortunate to be working in the different communities that VCH services in the area, and to have such a collaborative and supportive team.”

Plumber

Facilities Maintenance and Operations are the backbone of any workplace, and VCH is no different. This team looks after fire and life safety, electrical distribution, standby power, plumbing distribution and fixtures, HVAC, operating rooms, medical gas, air and vacuum systems, helipads, and more.

VCH is currently looking for tradespeople, including plumbers, to care for and manage facilities, keeping colleagues, patients, and residents safe and comfortable.

“When I joined VCH, I used all the skill sets I learned when working in commercial plumbing, but the biggest difference was how much more satisfaction I got from providing services in a healthcare setting — my work has greater meaning and outcomes,” says Jason Walters, supervisor at Richmond Hospital.

“At VCH, we don’t work or learn alone. We have support from teams with varied skill sets, knowledge and backgrounds.”

Mental health rehabilitation worker

Mental health rehabilitation workers care for clients through psychosocial mental health rehabilitation services and support patients in improving their physical and mental health and wellness. Teamwork is key as mental health rehabilitation workers collaborate with an interdisciplinary team to provide holistic care for individuals and their families.

Currently, there are opportunities to work in bustling central Vancouver, at the UBC Hospital Campus, or on the beautiful Sunshine Coast.

Power engineers

VCH’s power engineers work hand-in-hand with tradespeople to care for the hot water boilers and their piping distribution systems that heat hospitals and provide steam for the disinfection and sterilization of equipment. They also work to maintain building systems and hospital equipment and are the first responders to urgent building issues.

Power engineers ensure hospitals run smoothly around the clock. After all, healthcare doesn’t sleep!

Recreation therapist

Recreation therapists have the exciting task of improving patient wellness by using recreation to meet physical, cognitive, emotional, spiritual, and social needs. With positions available in long-term care, community mental health, acute care, and rehabilitation, there’s no shortage of opportunities to make a difference to those experiencing complex health conditions.

“I love being a recreation therapist because I have the opportunity to actually better someone’s quality of life by being present, connecting with them through leisure and recreation, providing meaningful clinical input and collaborating with a supportive and dynamic team that truly values what I do,” says Jennifer Parks, Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist at Banfield at Villa Cathay in Vancouver.

If you’re looking to make the next move in your career, VCH offers a wide array of job opportunities across various professions, opening doors you may have never thought possible within the healthcare industry.

As one of Canada’s top 100 employers, VCH is committed to providing growth opportunities, as well as employer-supported training, mentorship, coaching and leadership development opportunities. Working at VCH also means comprehensive health benefits that include coverage for MSP, extended health and dental plans, and a municipal pension plan.

It’s important to have a job you care about, but it’s just as important to have a job that cares about you in return. No matter where you join VCH, you can count on being embraced by a supportive and collaborative team. Plus, for eligible permanent full-time roles, VCH offers a relocation assistance program to ensure you can deliver exceptional care no matter where you call home.

To learn more about these positions, and the variety of other careers available through Vancouver Coastal Health, visit VCH online and apply today!