People in Vancouver can't name CFL teams in hilarious BC Lions video

Dec 15 2023, 12:33 am
The BC Lions took to the streets of downtown Vancouver to quiz people on their CFL knowledge, and the results were hilarious.

The Lions unveiled their 2024 season schedule today, which includes the Grey Cup hosted at BC Place for the first time in a decade.

With an idea stolen from the Tennessee Titans, the Lions asked people on Granville Street to identify CFL teams by their logos as a way of announcing their schedule.

Answers were all over the map.

“Atlantis?” one person said, misidentifying the logo of the Toronto Argonauts.

“Florida Panthers,” said another, rather than the correct answer: Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Calling the Ottawa Redblacks the “Table Saws” was probably the best response though.

The Lions acknowledge in the video that they stole his idea from the Titans, who drew rave reviews for this video posted in May.

People are having a good laugh at the video posted to the Lions’ official Instagram account.

“A damn shame,” said Lucky Whitehead, who also included a laughing emoji in his response.

The Lions begin the 2024 season on the road in Toronto on June 9, before returning to BC Place for their home opener against the Calgary Stampeders on June 15. BC will play one fewer home game than normal this season, with its August 31 game taking place in Victoria.

Half of all Lions home games at BC Place will begin at 4 pm on weekends. There are also three Friday night games scheduled, plus one on Thursday. The Grey Cup is set for November 17.

 

