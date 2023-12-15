People in Vancouver can't name CFL teams in hilarious BC Lions video

The BC Lions took to the streets of downtown Vancouver to quiz people on their CFL knowledge, and the results were hilarious.

The Lions unveiled their 2024 season schedule today, which includes the Grey Cup hosted at BC Place for the first time in a decade.

With an idea stolen from the Tennessee Titans, the Lions asked people on Granville Street to identify CFL teams by their logos as a way of announcing their schedule.

Answers were all over the map.

“Atlantis?” one person said, misidentifying the logo of the Toronto Argonauts.

“Florida Panthers,” said another, rather than the correct answer: Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Calling the Ottawa Redblacks the “Table Saws” was probably the best response though.

Here’s the full video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Lions (@bclions_official)

The Lions acknowledge in the video that they stole his idea from the Titans, who drew rave reviews for this video posted in May.

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣 📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Titans (Oilers Version) (@Titans) May 12, 2023

People are having a good laugh at the video posted to the Lions’ official Instagram account.

“A damn shame,” said Lucky Whitehead, who also included a laughing emoji in his response.

The Lions begin the 2024 season on the road in Toronto on June 9, before returning to BC Place for their home opener against the Calgary Stampeders on June 15. BC will play one fewer home game than normal this season, with its August 31 game taking place in Victoria.

Half of all Lions home games at BC Place will begin at 4 pm on weekends. There are also three Friday night games scheduled, plus one on Thursday. The Grey Cup is set for November 17.

Hot off the press! 2024 #BCLions Schedule 🔥

5 4PM home kickoffs 🏈

3 clashes each against 2023 playoff rivals 🏈

Touchdown Pacific To Highlight Capital back-to-back 🏈

Full Details 📝| https://t.co/YetGMHRrAp pic.twitter.com/y2zimqnI8p — BC LIONS (@BCLions) December 14, 2023