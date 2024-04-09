Vancouver Canadians baseball returns to Nat Bailey Stadium tonight

Chef Wasabi is warming up and the sushi race contestants will be ready as baseball returns to Nat Bailey Stadium tonight. The Vancouver Canadians play their first of six games in a row at the Nat tonight, their first home games of the 2024 season.

First pitch against the Hillsboro Hops is at 7:05 pm.

It looks like the weather will cooperate for the Canadians for the majority of their homestand, with limited rain in the forecast over the next six days.

They’ll play night games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with 1:05 pm start times set for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Vancouver was once again the class of the Northwest League last season. Not only did the Canadians win the championship, they led the league in average attendance (4,876).

The Canadians will play 66 games at Nat Bailey Stadium this season — hopefully more if they go on a playoff run once again.