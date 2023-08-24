Vancouver named Canada's job-hopping capital

Do you find yourself switching jobs often?

You’re not alone, especially in Vancouver.

A new report from resume.io ranked Canada as the leader in Canada when it came to job-hopping — the practice of holding down many jobs in a short period of time.

“We identified all currently employed LinkedIn users with less than one year (‘job-hoppers’) or more than 10 years (‘loyal’) with their current company,” reads resume.io’s methodology.

It found that of all Canadian cities, Vancouver had the highest percentage of workers who stayed at a job for less than a year (20.5%).

Contributing to that is Vancouver’s tech industry, growing at a rate of about 6% per year — which stirs a pool of about 75,000 local workers to try new pastures. The film industry’s reliance on temporary workers also factors in.

“According to the Vancouver Economic Commission, the film industry is a ‘crucial employer,’ yet it tends to tired temporary workers, which could explain why hopping is so prevalent,” the report explains.

In contrast, the most loyal worker-employer relationships were found in Ottawa, with 27.22% of workers staying with their current company for over 10 years.

Switching jobs more often has become more common than it used to be, with more people job-hopping more frequently. Though it used to be cause for concern on a resumé, it’s now more the norm.