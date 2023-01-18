NewsCrime

North Vancouver business owner claims employee defrauded him of $80,000

Jan 18 2023, 6:27 pm
LDprod/Shutterstock

An employee of a local business accused of refund fraud of $80,000 has been arrested.

According to the RCMP, the West Vancouver woman, who was working at a North Vancouver business from June to September 2021, allegedly made several large refunds on her credit cards.

The refunds were allegedly made when the business owner was away on a trip.

When he returned, Mounties say he discovered the refunds and called police to claim the employee had defrauded him of $80,000.

“Our investigators worked diligently to gather evidence and prepared several Judicial Authorizations in an effort to further the investigation,” said Constable Mansoor Sahak.

North Vancouver RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and expects officers to recommend charges to the BC Prosecution Service against the woman.

The employee arrested is no longer working for the business.

