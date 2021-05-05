Hop to it: Vancouver's first-ever Bunny Cafe is now hiring

If you’re hopping at the thought of working with cute, adorable bunnies, you might be in luck.

Vancouver’s first-ever Bunny Cafe, which is slated to open this Spring, has announced that they’re officially hiring. The cafe is owned by Michelle Furbacher, who also owns and operates Catfe — Vancouver’s first-ever cat cafe.

She’s partnered up with Sorelle Saidman, founder of the Rabbitats Rescue Society, and wants to use the bunny cafe as a way of teaching people the joy of having a rabbit as a companion pet. The concept turned into reality after a number of successful bunny pop-ups held at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Furbacher tells Daily Hive that she’s looking for people with previous experience in retail sales and customer service, as well as those who have experience caring for rabbits. Responsibilities include cleaning and caring for the rabbits, preparing their food and hay, and helping out customers. Applicants will have to be available to work two to five times per week.

The Bunny Cafe will be located near Venables and Commercial Drive and hopes to open over the next several weeks. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll be opening as a retail space, with plans to transition into a vegetarian and vegan-friendly cafe when possible.

Anyone interested in applying can send their resume and cover letter here.