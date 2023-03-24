A new single-family house will be built in downtown Vancouver

Condition of the existing single-family house (left) and an artistic rendering of the new replacement single-family house (right) at 1511 Barclay Street, Vancouver. (Google Maps/RUF Project)

It is not immediately clear when exactly was the last time the downtown Vancouver peninsula saw the erection of a new standalone single-family house structure, but there is no question that such a low-density housing form has been exceptionally rare in the 21st century.

In accordance with the 2013-approved West End Plan, some low-storey buildings with townhouses, duplexes, and apartments have been built in recent years, specifically on vacant infill sites of existing lots — such as on surface parking or privately owned landscaped areas.

Prior to the rise of the urban jungle of multi-family residential buildings that exist today, downtown’s West End neighbourhood’s dominant urban form was a single-family neighbourhood. Many of the relatively few single-family homes that remain today are deemed heritage character houses.

But the mid-block single-family house of 1511 Barclay Street, located near the intersection west of Nicola Street, is not listed under the City of Vancouver’s heritage register.

The existing house at this single-family lot was built in 1922, and it features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The total indoor living area is 2,542 sq ft.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

A newly submitted development permit application calls for the demolition and construction of a brand-new single-family house.

Designed by RUF Project, the new replacement structure will be a three-storey detached house with a total living space of about 4,330 sq ft. This building floor area is identical to the size of the plot of land. The streetfront width is 33 ft.

There would also be an outdoor lounge on the flat rooftop, a private backyard, and a separate garage building fronting the laneway with two vehicle parking spaces.

The building’s design will have a contemporary flair — setting it apart from the West End’s other architectural styles of brutalist style towers, postwar, craftsman, and cottage.

“The proposed building seeks to follow the common West End design theme in emphasizing a simple building massing as exemplified by early mansions, masonry apartments and towers to contribute to the establishment of the West End image,” reads the design rationale.

“The architectural expression is contemporary with building elements that recall a quiet modernist approach. Influences from early mansions, masonry apartments and towers are self-evident with recessed balconies within solid massing.”

Records show the property changed hands in a deal worth $3.185 million in January 2021.

As of July 2022, the property’s assessed value is $2.88 million, including $2.788 million for the land and $94,000 for the structure. This is down from the July 2021 assessed value of $3.3 million, including $3.2 million for the land and $99,900 for the structure. The property’s assessed value reached a record high of $4.327 million in July 2018 — up from $1.38 million in July 2013.

Immediately to the west are a pair of 1987-built, two-storey buildings with four strata townhouse units. Just to the east, a 1987-built, four-storey building contains 16 strata residential units.