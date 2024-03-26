5 ways Vancouver led the world at SXSW

Written for Daily Hive by Holden Beggs, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Frontier Collective.

After last year’s sold-out events, the Frontier Collective, a coalition of Vancouver technology leaders, creators, and community entrepreneurs, was back at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference to showcase the city’s success stories and attract investments.

From incredible speakers to Indigenous art showcase, here are five ways Vancouver showed up to lead.

A stage packed with leaders

The “Frontiers of Innovation” event at Canada House featured talks with Google, Mattel, Nike, AWS, Warner Bros, JP Morgan, Microsoft, and HTC execs alongside BC entrepreneurs, Indigenous leaders, and artists.

Together, they challenged everything from AI and investment to climate change and wellbeing. One audience member remarked that he “never expected some of the directions these talks have gone down; they’re fascinating.” He admitted he’d only meant to stay for a few minutes, but two hours later, he was still listening.

“It’s incredibly inspiring,” says Frontier Collective CEO Dan Burgar, “just to see all these brilliant and different people come together, combining ideas in front of thousands of people. That’s how innovation starts.”

Indigenous innovation took centre spotlight

Indigenomics, led by Carol Anne Hilton, kicked off the Frontiers of Innovation event with a discussion about its Global Indigenous Innovation House initiative alongside other Indigenous and community leaders. She thanked Frontier Collective for the opportunity and for creating the space for Indigenous inclusion and uplifting that worldview.

The event began with celebrating Indigenous innovation and ended with a packed room enjoying a performance by Canadian Indigenous singer/songwriter Isla Barker.

Local startups got world attention

Urban Logiq, a BC-based AI company, announced its new government-grade generative AI assistant, “Ethica,” at the Frontiers of Innovation Day to help municipal governments be accessible and accountable to their citizens.

Other startups represented Canada on global pitch stages, met with investors, demoed their inventions, and more. Among others, Mirage took over the Canada Interactive Pavilion with its virtual worlds built with spatial computing for the US Government, Damon Motors showed off its cutting-edge electric motorcycles, Blanka demoed its cosmetics platform to attendees, and Sanctuary AI was nominated for a SXSW Innovation Award. Dan Burgar was also on the official SXSW stage.

The Frontier Collective supported 30+ startups with specialized matchmaking and support throughout the conference.

“The Collective is trying to make Vancouver the best place in the world for pushing the future forward,” says Burgar.

“We have world-leading talent here in Vancouver, we just need the resources and attention to let our innovators thrive. SXSW proved that we can make that happen.”

Vancouver’s tech ecosystem is about to grow

At SXSW, the Frontier Collective signed agreements with NYC innovation hub visionary New Lab and Texas economic development organization Opportunity Austin to explore infrastructure projects for Vancouver’s tech ecosystem geared towards sustainable innovation.

The Frontier Collective is the first non-profit to formally represent and promote BC’s fastest-growing tech industries, such as AI, robotics, biotech, virtual reality, and more.

It sees Vancouver as the next global leader in how these technologies can be applied to big problems like climate change. New Lab and Opportunity Austin agree and are working with the Collective to create long-term innovation in Vancouver.

The Vancouver City Council also officially proclaimed its support for the Vancouver innovation ecosystem and the work of the Frontier Collective in a video featured at SXSW.

Later this year, the Frontier Collective plans to announce an open Vancouver’s first-ever frontier innovation hub.

Vancouver sees new investments and job growth

The Frontier Collective reported over $500 million in potential investments for BC institutions facilitated by its program at SXSW last year. Trade and Invest BC, the Trade Commissioner’s office, and other government agencies partnered with the Frontier Collective to drive jobs and investment from SXSW back to Vancouver.

“This year has been more impactful,” says Burgar. “I’m sure of it — this is just the beginning for Vancouver, and we’re on the cusp of an explosion.”

SXSW is North America’s largest annual interactive art, music, and technology festival. This year’s event was held from March 8 to 16.