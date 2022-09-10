Vast majority of Metro Vancouver now in support of 2030 Olympic bid: survey

Fireworks backdropping the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza during the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Opening Ceremony. (International Olympic Committee)

There appears to be growing momentum in public support for the potential Indigenous-led bid for Vancouver to host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The results of a survey conducted by the Mustel Group, commissioned by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade (GVBOT), show 61% of residents in Metro Vancouver now support the bid.

As well, GVBOT says 71% of the region’s businesses now support the bid, and 72% of politicians indicated the same.

These findings are based on Mustel Group’s random sample of 500 adults across the region, as well as 180 members of GVBOT (businesses) and 65 current mayors and city councillors, and candidates (politicians) in the upcoming October civic election.

The respective councils for the Four Host First Nations and the municipal governments of Vancouver, Whistler, and Sun Peaks are expected to make a decision on whether to proceed with the bid after the election period.

The provincial government is also expected to decide on its support for the bid by the end of the year, at which point the International Olympic Committee could select its shortlist of candidates to proceed into the “targeted dialogue” negotiations stage of bidding for the 2030 Games.

The IOC was originally scheduled to decide the 2030 host city during the 140th IOC Session scheduled for Mumbai, India in May 2023, but this general meeting of the sports organization has since been moved to September/October 2023 at the very earliest.