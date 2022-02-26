Vancity waives wire transfer fees to Ukraine and pledges financial support

As Russia invades Ukraine, Canadians are struggling to grapple with the news and how to share their support. A local bank is doing what it can to help Canadians connect their loved ones in Ukraine to funds.

Vancity Group President and CEO Christine Bergeron said that the credit union stands with the people of Ukraine.

“The unprovoked military invasion by Russia on Ukraine is an attack on the values of a free and democratic world, values that are at the core of co-operatives,” Bergeron said.

“We all have a role to play in supporting the people of Ukraine, and the measures we’re announcing today are a small gesture Vancity can make to offer our support. I encourage those who are in a position to do so, to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

On Friday, February 25, Vancity announced that it would waive wire transfer fees to send money to Ukraine indefinitely.

“There are over one million Canadians who identify as Ukrainian, and many more with strong personal connections who are deeply concerned and wish to help,” said Vancity in a statement.

Also, the credit union announced it would donate $50,000 to Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and local community organizations.

“Half of the donated funds will assist with immediate humanitarian relief, including assistance to displaced persons, medical care, emergency shelter and food security to the people of Ukraine,” Vancity said.

They are reaching out to local partners to help them allocate the remaining $25,000 to support people in Ukraine.

You can donate directly to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal through the Canada Ukraine Foundation online to show your support.