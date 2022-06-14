Canada suspends vaccination mandate for domestic and outbound travellers

After several local media reports predicting a major announcement from Ottawa regarding the vaccination mandate, an official announcement has been made.

The Ministry of Transportation announced on Tuesday afternoon that the vaccination mandate for plane and train travel and federally regulated employees is being suspended next week.

Starting Monday, June 20, proof of vaccination will no longer be required for domestic and outbound travel and for federally regulated transportation sectors and federal government employees.

“While the suspension of vaccine mandates reflects an improved public health situation in Canada, the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve and circulate in Canada and globally,” stressed Transport Canada in a statement today.

“Current vaccination requirements at the border will remain in effect. This will reduce the potential impact of international travel on our health care system and serve as added protection against any future variant.”

It also said that public health measures, such as wearing a mask, will continue to stay in effect and be enforced throughout plane and train journeys.

Those entering Canada will not see this leniency in order to continue softening this public health crisis. You will still need to present your vaccination records or a negative test.

If you’re planning a cruise trip, you will still have to present your proof of vaccination due to the extensive amounts of time you’ll spend around others.

Also starting Monday, employers in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine sectors will no longer be required to have mandatory vaccination policies in place for employees.

For more information, check out the full contents of the government’s announcement here.