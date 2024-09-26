"Unstable crane" to blame for traffic delays and SkyTrain closure

Some Vancouver residents are expected to have a rough Thursday afternoon commute home after a construction crane issue closed traffic routes and shut down a nearby SkyTrain station.

Earlier in the day, Vancouver Police issued a statement noting, “As a safety precaution, traffic is closed in both directions between Clark and Glen and on Keith between E. 6th and 7th.”

Soon after, TransLink said, “Millennium Line service between Commercial-Broadway Station and VCC-Clark Station is suspended again due to an unstable crane.”

Riders commuting to and from VCC-Clark Station are being told to board the 84 bus route. This bus service has been rerouted and extended from VCC–Clark Station to Commercial–Broadway Station.

It appears that the issue involving the crane is at the 2150 Keith Drive site. This plans to be a 10-storey, mass-timber office building, called, “The Hive.”

More to come.