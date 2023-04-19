This Port Moody master-planned community is ideal for families looking to buy a new home

When you live in a city like Vancouver, the idea of owning your dream home might feel pretty unattainable.

With rapidly inflating prices, more and more people are choosing to move out of the city, in search of more affordable living options. While this comes with incredible perks, such easy access to nature and a healthy lifestyle, it’s hard not to miss the energy found in urban environments.

That’s why Port Moody, a place that offers an urban vibe surrounded by nature just 30 minutes east of Vancouver, is an up-and-coming spot for young first-time buyers. With its population set to rise over the next few years, it’s also home to some of the most exciting upcoming developments in the Metro Vancouver area.

Portwood is a new pedestrian-oriented, master-planned community in the heart of Port Moody, spanning 23 acres of five distinct neighbourhoods, with beautiful, thoughtfully-designed one- and two-bedroom condos and three-bedroom concrete townhomes. The entire development has been sustainably designed with low-carbon energy systems, and is surrounded by extensive green space, parks, streams, a daycare, and retail amenities.

Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect from life in Portwood, Port Moody.

Nature on your doorstep

The Portwood community is enveloped by five acres of beautiful forest and three acres of family-friendly parks, giving residents ample opportunity to spend time outdoors. Included is 1.5 kilometres of natural walking trails and pathways surrounding the development.

The community has been designed with a focus on abundant green spaces — almost 70% of the total development will be green areas. All car parking is located underground, meaning there are open grassy spaces between all the buildings, making residents feel like they’re living in nature, but with easy walking access to all urban amenities.

Nearby, you’ll find the Shoreline Trail, an easy walking route located along the shores of the Burrard Inlet, and Westhill Off-Leash Park, the perfect place to take your pooch for an afternoon stroll.

Meanwhile, Buntzen Lake recreation area, a picturesque reservoir with a sandy beach, picnic area, and scenic hiking trails, is just a short drive away.

Modern amenities

One of the unique aspects of the Portwood master-plan is that amenities will be built in part the earlier phases, so that residents have access to them around the same time they move in. These amenities include a 12,300-square-foot daycare facility, grocery store, cafe, local boutiques, and a public art walk. Dedicated multi-use pathways for biking and walking will lead residents easily from their homes to their destinations.

“At Portwood, we have made the bold move to deliver amenities such as parks, trails, retail, and childcare in the early phases so the community can take advantage of them right away. Community is important to us, and we understand the benefits of having the community grow around those amenities from day one,” says Matthew McClenaghan, senior vice president of development at EDGAR. “This will be a truly livable, walkable community.”

Just outside of Portwood, residents looking for an evening out will find countless restaurant and bar options, such as Pizzeria Spacca Napoli, a stylish family-run Italian eatery, or Parkside, a local brewery with delicious craft beer and light bites.

When it comes to travel, Port Moody is one of the Lower Mainland’s most connected cities. Residents will find a Skytrain station just 2.7 km away, and driving to downtown Vancouver takes just 30 minutes without any bridges.

Thoughtfully-designed homes

The homes at Portwood are exceptional in quality and design, and are geared toward young professionals and families looking to purchase in a complete community. This is not just a building; it’s the first phase in a larger overall development that will provide long-term value and appreciation as well as the vibrancy of a pedestrian-focused community.

The six-story Umbra features 219 homes and concrete townhomes, surrounding a vibrant courtyard with lush lawns and play areas. Interiors are spacious and luxurious, full of warmth and light. These are truly well-sized homes — no micro suites here.

With Italian kitchens by Inform Projects, air conditioning, and side-by-side washers and dryers, each home is thoughtfully designed for young professionals and families seeking to live in a complete community, close to nature and urban amenities.

The inviting decks are perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests, and offer a seamless indoor–outdoor living experience which allows residents to feel thoroughly immersed in the nature that surrounds them.

To learn more about Portwood, or register today to view a home, click here.