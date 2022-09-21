Here are 3 unique, fall-themed cocktails you need to try ASAP

Fall is finally here. Yes, we know, we don’t want to say goodbye to summer either. But there’s just something about this time of year that makes it special — the orange-hued trees, the fallen leaves, the clean crisp air.

As the season changes and the cool evenings creep in, there’s nothing better than getting cozy on the sofa and sipping an autumnal treat. The pumpkin spice latte may be the queen of fall drinks, but it’s nice to embrace the season with something a little different now and again — perhaps even something a little boozy.

When creating fall cocktails, having whisky liqueur on hand is essential as it adds sweetness to the base spirit. Sortilège Maple Whisky Liqueur Original, a 100% Canadian blend of rye whisky and first-run Quebec maple syrup, is an incredibly versatile spirit that’s easily incorporated into delicious drink recipes.

By striking a balance between the strength of rye whisky and the rich, golden flavour of pure Canadian maple syrup, Sortilège makes for a perfect addition to cocktails — no matter the season.

Nelson Phu’s Maple Irish Coffee

This expertly crafted cocktail was created by Nelson Phu, a Calgary-based coffee professional from Rosso Coffee Roasters. Nelson is an experienced competitor and the reigning Canadian Coffee in Good Spirits Champion.

Nelson’s fantastic concoction is perfect for sipping on a cold fall evening.

Ingredients:

50 ml Sortilège Maple Whisky Liqueur

190 ml (6.5 oz.) freshly brewed Rosso Turning Point coffee

10 ml 1:1 demerara brown sugar syrup (optional, but adds body)

50 ml heavy whipping cream

Method:

Combine brewed coffee, brown sugar syrup, and Sortilège, leaving two centimetres of space from the top. Stir well. For demerara brown sugar syrup, dissolve 150 millilitres of the sugar in 150 millilitres of water. Heat in a small saucepan until all of the sugar dissolved, then add to glass. Pour 50 millilitres of heavy whipping cream into a shaker tin and shake for 15 seconds or until the cream has a soft peak consistency. Top your beverage with a collar of whipped heavy cream by pouring gently over the back of a spoon.

Maple Mojito

Those of us who are still clinging on to summer may be craving something a little lighter. A spin on the classic mojito, this cocktail incorporates Sortilège Maple Whisky Liqueur instead of the traditionally used rum.

Ingredients:

5 oz. of Sortilège Maple Whisky Liqueur

2 oz. of Club Soda

10 mint leaves

1 lime cut into quarters

2 tsp of brown sugar

Method:

Crush the lime and mint in a shaker, then add Sortilège and brown sugar. Shake vigorously and pour into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with Club Soda and garnish with a lime wedge.

Maple Manhattan

A Manhattan may look super fancy, but it’s one of the easiest cocktails to make in a pinch. Combining Sortilège Maple Whisky Liqueur with Angostura Bitters and red vermouth makes for a refreshing drink full of strong flavours, with both sweet and spicy notes.

Ingredients:

2 oz. of Sortilège Maple Whisky Liqueur

½ oz. of red vermouth

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Method:

Add the Sortilège, vermouth, and bitters into a cocktail shaker and shake to combine. Pour over ice in a large rocks glass. Add skewered cherries and enjoy.

