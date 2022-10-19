We went on a unique date night to Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

We’re always on the lookout for unique things to do around the city — let’s face it, it’s easy to get tired of clichés dates like dinners, movies, or drinks at the bar.

Sometimes it’s nice to get dressed up and enjoy the finer things in life, like good music, for example. An evening at the orchestra might not be at the top of everyone’s list, but listening to live classical music can be both a relaxing and entertaining experience. Plus, if you’ve got first-date jitters, it gets rid of the pressure of holding a conversation with someone you’re just getting to know, allowing you both to chill and take it all in. Sounds like a fun night, if you ask us.

To put this theory to the test, I grabbed my partner, got a little glam, and headed out to see the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) performance of Scheherazade on Friday night (spoiler alert: we loved it).

Scheherazade, which was written by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and inspired by 1,001 Nights — a famous collection of Middle Eastern folk tales — is one of the classical repertoire’s most popular works. And it’s not hard to see why.

The VSO’s stunning rendition of the famous work, which featured a goosebump-inducing violin solo, wove an exhilarating story of love and adventure across four parts — making for an electrifying experience.

The evening also introduced us to scores by American composer John Adams, beginning with a speedy and thrilling number titled “Short Ride in a Fast Machine.” The intense four-and-half minute piece, according to conductor Otto Tausk, music director of the VSO, was designed to make the listener feel like a passenger in someone’s car — a passenger who, thanks to the driver’s intense speed, was instantly regretful they ever got in.

Next, we heard Adams’ “Violin Concerto No. 1,” which featured guest solo violinist Leila Josefowicz. Her passionate and powerful performance truly elevated the composition to a new level. It’s no secret that music, particularly live music, has a way of moving you, and Josefowicz’s elegant, almost ethereal, performance undoubtedly evoked emotion in the crowd, ending with a standing ovation from the audience.

Overall, our evening at the VSO was one to remember; a mesmerizing and magnificent experience we’d recommend to any music lover, or anyone on the lookout for something a little different.

Fortunately, this season is packed with lots of other fantastic shows. There is something for everyone, including live orchestral music performances, blockbuster movies, a kid-friendly concert series that introduces future music fans to the orchestra, and indie rock concerts.

A spooky show with drag, iconic scary movie music, and hilarious Halloween frights, featuring horror icon Peaches Christ and internationally acclaimed conductor, Edwin Outwater.

When: Tuesday, October 25

Experience this heartwarming holiday favourite like never before, as renowned composer John Williams’ charming score is performed live by the VSO.

When: Wednesday, December 14 to Thursday, December 15

Enjoy Disney’s Frozen in all its glory on the big screen, as VSO takes on the magical, Academy Award-winning score.

When: Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22

In this wonderful tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, Broadway star Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw join the VSO for what is set to be an incredible performance of unforgettable hits.

When: Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29

This special, one-night-only performance will see award-winning Vancouver band Said The Whale combine their indie rock sound with the classical instruments of the VSO for a one-of-a-kind concert experience.

When: Wednesday, April 19

British conductor, organist, and pianist Wayne Marshall is set to play George Gershwin’s seminal “Rhapsody in Blue” and conduct Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue” — the latter of which is widely known as the opening theme to Disney’s Fantasia.

When: Saturday, May 6 to Sunday, May 7

For a complete list of this season’s upcoming events at the VSO, click here.