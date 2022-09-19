The seasons are changing, and while we’re not exactly thrilled to say goodbye to the warm weather, we are looking forward to getting back into the kitchen and trying out some dishes with seasonal ingredients.

It’s easy to think of apples as something you grab on the go for a quick snack but the fruit is actually incredibly versatile and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes.

California-grown Gala and Granny Smith Apples are the perfect partners for your favourite flavours this fall. These quality apples can create mouthwatering sweet and savoury dishes that are bound to impress your family and friends.

What’s more, apples have a shelf life of up to one month and pack quite the nutritional punch as they’re high in dietary fibre and a good source of vitamin C — it’s a win-win.

To get you started, we’ve put together a list of creative recipes perfect for fall — and trust us, after trying these, you’ll never think of an apple in the same way again.

Spiced apple butter

This rich and smooth butter mixes the sweet flavour of apple with cinnamon and allspice, a combination that just screams fall. Try adding other flavours like teriyaki, mustard, or cream cheese to create your new favourite condiment for sandwiches, bagels, burgers, and more.

Ingredients:

2 US Gala apples, peeled, cored, and diced

2 US Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and diced

⅓ cup brown sugar

⅓ cup sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp allspice

¼ tsp salt

Method:

Place apples, brown sugar, sugar, cinnamon, allspice, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, cover, and let cook, stirring occasionally for 90 minutes. Transfer apple mixture to a large jar and blend with an immersion hand blender until puréed. Alternately, blend mix in a food processor. Let cool completely and keep refrigerated in an airtight jar for up to two weeks.

Apple, bacon, and cheese cornbread muffins

These savoury muffins are ideal for a quick breakfast on the go, or to enjoy as a satisfying snack alongside your mid-day coffee.

Ingredients:

2 US Gala apples, cored and diced

2 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup maple syrup, divided

¼ tsp salt

1¼ cups cornmeal

1¼ cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

1 cup crumbled aged cheddar

½ cup crisp cooked and chopped bacon

1 jalapeño, minced

½ cup milk

⅓ cup melted butter

2 eggs

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Heat apples, lemon juice, two tablespoons of maple syrup, and salt in a large skillet over medium-high heat; cook for three to four minutes until apples have softened. Remove from heat and let cool for five minutes. Whisk together the remaining two tablespoons of maple syrup, milk, melted butter and eggs in a medium bowl. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together cornmeal, flour, and baking powder; add cheddar, bacon, jalapeño and liquid mixture. Mix until just combined and then stir in apples. Grease a muffin pan and divide the batter evenly among muffin cups. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until the tops are lightly golden.

Roasted apple and parsnip soup

As the cold weather sets in, there’s nothing better than cozying up with a creamy and nourishing soup. Combining roasted apples with parsnips and herb seasonings — this bowl is bound to warm you up throughout the season.

Ingredients:

2 US Granny Smith apples, chopped

4 parsnips, peeled and sliced

1 onion, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

½ tsp poultry herb seasoning blend

¼ tsp each salt and pepper

4 cups chicken broth

¾ cup whipping cream

½ cup white wine

Garnish: diced US Granny Smith apples, parmesan crisps, micro greens

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). On a large baking sheet, combine apples, parsnip, onion, oil, garlic, poultry herb seasoning blend, salt, and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a large saucepan and add broth, cream, and wine. Bring to a boil and reduce to simmer — cook covered for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and blend the soup in a blender or in the saucepan with an immersion hand blender. Return to heat and warm through to serve. Garnish bowls with diced apple, parmesan crisps and micro gree ns.

Apple, prosciutto, and blue cheese pizza

Bored of the same old pizza? It’s time to kick things up a notch. This recipe mixes the flavours of apple with honey, hot sauce, and blue cheese for a truly mouthwatering and unique pie.

Ingredients

1 US Gala apple, cored and thinly sliced

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp chopped rosemary leaves

1 tbsp hot sauce

2 tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp salt and pepper

2 tsp olive oil, divided

454 g pizza dough

1½ cups shredded mozzarella

5 slices prosciutto, torn into large pieces

½ cup crumbled blue cheese

cup crumbled blue cheese ⅓ cup thinly sliced white onion

Everything Bagel Spice

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F (235°C). In a medium bowl, combine apple slices, honey, rosemary, hot sauce, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and one teaspoon of oil. Oil work surface with remaining oil and stretch or roll out pizza dough to approximately 16 inches in diameter. Transfer dough onto a pizza screen/stone or large sheet of parchment paper. Sprinkle cheese evenly over dough, and top with prosciutto, apple mixture, blue cheese, and white onion. Shake bagel spice onto the edge of the dough. Bake for eight to 10 minutes or until the bottom crust is golden brown. Cut pizza into eight to 10 even slices.

Apple, ginger, and thyme shrub

No meal is complete without a tasty beverage to wash it all down, and this refreshing apple cocktail — with hints of ginger and allspice — is sure to hit the spot.

Ingredients:

2 US Gala apples, cored and chopped

1 cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup maple syrup

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

Half-inch piece of peeled ginger

½ tsp allspice

4 juniper berries

Garnish: thinly sliced US Gala apples and fresh thyme sprigs

Method:

Place apples, vinegar, maple syrup, thyme, ginger, allspice, and juniper berries in a blender and blend until apples are puréed. Pour the mixture into a large jar with a tight-fitting lid. Let steep. This can be refrigerated for one to seven days stirring the mixture once a day. Strain mixture through a fine sieve, discarding solids. The syrup will keep refrigerated in a jar with a tight-fitting lid for up to two weeks. To serve, fill a glass with ice and pour two tablespoons of syrup onto the ice and top with six ounces of sparkling water or Prosecco and stir. Garnish with apple slices and thyme sprigs.

