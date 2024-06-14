Update your wardrobe to beat the heat this summer with UNIQLO

The sun is out and the heat is rising, which means it’s time to bust out the summer wardrobe. After all, it’s the season of adventures, patios, and fun in the sun, and your clothes should reflect that!

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your style or need a few cooler items to combat the heat, UNIQLO has you covered with its new lineup of quality-made, affordable pieces that don’t sacrifice style for function.

Today we’re looking at some of UNIQLO’s summer essentials that are going to be perfect for the warmer weather.

Ultra-comfortable

The AIRism collection uncovers the secret to ultimate comfort. Spoiler alert: Its ultra-fine, aggregated fibres work quickly to absorb and disperse sweat. These clothes are highly breathable, quick-drying, and designed to ensure continuous comfort in any condition.

The super smooth and sleek texture glides on the skin rather than against it, making the collection a great option for heavy sweaters (we’ve all been there) and people with sensory issues. And of course, people with style, because let’s be real, this lineup is just as versatile as it is comfortable. We especially love the AIRism Cotton Pique Short Sleeve Polo Shirt and the AirSense shorts.

Life in linen

Is there any material quite as timeless? The UNIQLO linen collection features both 100% European Premium Linen and linen blending with smooth rayon or soft cotton to offer styles with distinctly different textures. This line is full of wardrobe staples, including shirts, bottoms, and dresses, which can be worn as is or mixed and matched with other layers and textures.

Uniqlo Premium Linen Shirts are a great way to stay cool on a hot day thanks to their breathable and sweat-wicking features. We especially love the fun pattern on this Linen Blend Printed Open Collar Short Sleeve Shirt and the versatility of this office-ready Premium Linen Long Sleeve Shirt.

Fun in the sun

Nothing ruins a good time like a sunburn, but UNIQLO’s UV Protection Collection is a great preventative measure. The collection includes essentials such as outerwear, tops, bottoms, and hats to keep you covered from head to toe. The key is raw materials with reflective properties that are woven into the fabric to block up to 90% of UV rays.

The Pocketable UV Protection Parka is a lightweight jacket that offers the highest UV protection rating for clothing at UPF 50+, with a water-repellent finish that wicks away light rain. Basically, everything you could want in a piece of outerwear. We also love the smooth-to-the-touch Extra Stretch UV Protection AIRism Leggings and UV Protection Knitted Bucket Hat.

So, what are you waiting for? Get the ultimate summer wardrobe by visiting a UNIQLO store near you or by shopping the UNIQLO website. Add to cart, and let the good times roll this summer!